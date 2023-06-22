Aston Martin Racing and Fernando Alonso continue to rack up podium after podium. The last of this series arrived at the Canadian Grand Prix, where the Asturian finished in second place, behind only and usually Max Verstappen.

For the team, yet another proof of having fully achieved the 2023 project, but also the certainty of having entrusted the AMR23 in the hands of the best possible rider to grow and aim for ambitious goals, just like those it has set in the medium-long term team owner, Lawrence Stroll.

When things go well, everything seems to run smoothly. Fernando Alonso is a driver as talented as he is demanding. His story in Formula 1 but, more generally, in motorsport says it all: many prestigious goals and victories in several categories speak for him.

Aston Martin, however, at the moment seems to represent the classic ‘right place at the right time’ for the driver from Oviedo. An ambitious team, which wants and must grow even in the face of the many investments of resources made by Stroll. The climate at Silverstone is idyllic and Fernando has done absolutely nothing to hide it.

Indeed, he was keen to underline it to the microphones of Sky Sport UK: “Montreal was the most competitive race of the year for us. In terms of pace, we matched Red Bull for most of the race”.

During the final stint of the race, Fernando had to do a lift and coast – that is, take his foot off the accelerator a few moments before the ideal one – to save fuel after an alarm (which later turned out to be false) linked to the quantity of petrol in the tank.

Yet his pace was competitive, so much so that he rejected Lewis Hamilton’s assault attempts, who arrived behind Alonso precisely because of the precaution taken by the British team.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Everything is fine. To be honest, I can’t think of another moment in my career where I had so much faith in a team or a project,” continued Fernando, in what seemed to everyone a real own declaration of love towards Aston Martin.

“Since this is a medium to long-term project, I don’t know if I’ll be able to be here again when the team is ready to win. But I always plan to be, because as long as I feel fast and still have fun, I’ll continue . Why should I stop? Right now I’m having fun.”

If the future is uncertain, Fernando knows what to expect and what to want from the present. The AMR23 is competitive enough to allow him to hit the podium with regularity. Combining this with Sergio Perez’s current difficulties, the Spaniard is the only one who can question Verstappen’s victories.

It will also be difficult for Alonso to snatch first position from Max on track, given the great competitiveness of the RB19. But should the opportunity arise to win, taking home the now famous 33rd, Fernando will be there to seize it.

“I still think there is a lot to do. I want to win a race this year… The car is going in the right direction, so other opportunities will come,” concluded Alonso.