With ten races to go to the end of the season, Aston Martin is currently in third position in the constructors’ championship standings, the same occupied by Fernando Alonso in the drivers’ championship behind the two Red Bull drivers. After a sparkling start, with six podium finishes in the first eight rounds, the British team unwillingly became the protagonist of a …Continue reading

#Alonso #Lots #developments #Netherlands #regain #competitiveness