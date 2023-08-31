There is no doubt that Fernando Alonso is a total fighter and he proved it amply last week at Zandvoort as well by taking a great second place.

The other certainty in today’s F1 is the all-round supremacy of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, who continue not to miss a single shot in any situation, as the Spaniard points out.

In the Italian GP at Monza, the Aston Martin standard-bearer hopes to be able to compete again with the best, aware that the challenge to reach the coveted podium will become more complicated due to the characteristics of the Brianza track, which also favors other single-seaters.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Erik Junius

“We’re battling against an exceptional, uncatchable Max and Red Bull. Sometimes we’re close and we just need something more in terms of performance, luck, pit-stop at the right time or something else; after Zandvoort I thought positive, there are some weekends we were closer to the leaders and we were there in Holland,” Alonso explained in the Thursday press conference, analyzing the weekend that awaits him.

Your euphoria was also felt in the radio messages…

“Every time I think about talking to my engineer and I keep forgetting that everyone in the world hears me; I wish these thoughts were private but that was my feeling and in the remaining races I hope we can be in that position to fight again and have a chance to be side-by-side with Max; then maybe we can take a few more risks.”

How confident are you of finishing second in the championship, considering the gap from your rivals?

“It’s difficult, we’ll see race by race, but I think 33 points over Pérez is a good gap, above all because they start every weekend aiming for first and second place. So it’s not that their performance is decreasing, that we’re getting closer or that think there are factors that can put you in a position to fight. Our aim is more the Constructors and to score points with both cars, hoping to keep Ferrari behind because I think they are getting stronger and stronger. And then in the drivers’ championship To be honest, we’re going to focus a little more on Lewis than Checo.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

You said Red Bull is indestructible; and Max?

“Same thing. I think Red Bull and Max are one this year, exceptional in everything they do. I think he’s the fastest car and uses the tires better than the others. They make the best starts, the best pit- stop and are tops in everything like top speed, low speed performance, best delta DRS, so there isn’t a single aspect of this car that can be matched at the moment by anyone.And with Max it’s a bit the same thing: he is the best in qualifying, in the race, in the battles and in the pit stops. In the stops it is true that 2″ is the record, that Red Bull makes the fastest pit stops with an excellent work by the mechanics, but the driver has to do his part too and never get the car wrong and stuff like that. And he is doing nothing wrong. They broke all winning records, we’ll see what the others can do and what we can do to get to that level.”

It’s frustrating?

“No, it’s motivating and I think that in some weekends we are at that level in terms of performance, I mention Zandvoort, Monaco and Canada. I think the team is getting 100% out of the car, with a perfect strategy, good pit-stops and starts , and I feel in tune with it too. So I have that extra percentage, only Max is doing it more often, every weekend, and that’s where we need to go in the future.”

Why did you struggle in Spa and Austria?

“I don’t know, sometimes you start the weekend and feel that the car doesn’t respond to your inputs, you’re not comfortable entering corners or you feel something is wrong. Then you start changing a few things about the set-up and you find yourself improving the axis and worsening the other axis. We are on a fine line, but we are never happy. It happened too often, especially in July, and it could depend on the performance of the car, on the package we were using at the time. were a couple of different thoughts about our struggles that month. But there’s no clear explanation.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Erik Junius

Lewis renewed, did it surprise you that it doesn’t stop?

“I think this shows his commitment and love for racing without taking breaks. It’s good to have him for two more years, I think he’s one of the greatest in the sport and as long as he’s still in F1 I think he’s an advantage overall. for everyone. So I hope he stays even more than two years”.

In 2006 in Monza you were banned from the famous Mass Damper; what memories do you have?

“It was a device that we used throughout the season, but at one point we felt the political pressure on the dominant position we had, as often happens in F1. I remember it was a surprise, but it didn’t change much in the car. We won the championship even though someone didn’t want to.”

Williams has great top speed, do you think Albon can go on to the podium here?

“They will be fast and I think a couple of teams will stand out. One is Williams, with the top speed they have shown throughout the season, and the other will be Ferrari, because like in Canada, these long straights interspersed with short corners , chicanes and things like that, they are very fast. They represent the biggest challenge for us in terms of competitiveness and they will fight for the podium among themselves.”