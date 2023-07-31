It wasn’t an easy weekend for Fernando Alonso, thanks to his fifteenth place in the shootout due to the red flag displayed following his teammate’s crash and his subsequent withdrawal from the sprint, but the Spaniard finished the three days in Belgium with a half smile.

In fact, the Aston Martin driver finished the Spa race in a good fifth place, leaving behind both the Mercedes of George Russell and the McLaren of Lando Norris, author of a race with ups and downs. The Asturian thus recovered from ninth position, finishing the first lap in sixth place, to then recover another position when he overtook his compatriot Carlos Sainz, who was involved in a contact in the very early stages of the race.

Apart from the fifth place finish, the aspect on which Alonso wanted to highlight is the performance of the car, with a better feeling compared to other rounds where, however, the AMR23 hadn’t been able to surprise the competition.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“I think the car was fast today. The guys did an incredible job again on the strategy and also on the pit stops. Yesterday too [nella sprint] we gained some positions, even if we didn’t finish the race. And yes, I think the car was more normal today,” explained Alonso, underlining how the team has spent the last few weeks making some set-up corrections on the car.

“After Hungary and after Silverstone we had some thoughts. The team made some set-up changes to the car. And I think today paid off. The car seemed more normal, more competitive. So I’m happy, it’s a good signal for summer”. On the eve of the Belgian appointment, Mike Krack had explained that the team was already working on corrective measures, both in terms of set-up and in terms of new components, even if the latter will arrive only after the summer break.

“I felt much more competitive than in the last few events. It wasn’t an easy weekend to get into the rhythm, qualifying in the wet and the track changing all the time. So we didn’t run much in the dry. I think that, apart from the McLaren , we all used the dry set-up, or almost. We never did two laps in the same conditions all weekend. The conditions got drier and drier, until we got to the slick tyres. And that was all about qualifying, the sprint format is always like this”, continued the Spaniard.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“And yes, I was lucky at the start. Before Eau Rouge I had gained some positions, and I was a bit worried that we might fall back and that the pace wasn’t good enough to keep that position. But it went well, today the The car was fast. We kept up with a Mercedes and a McLaren. So we stayed in the game. And that’s good news before the summer break.”

A signal that the two-times world champion defined as encouraging, especially after a period in which Aston Martin seemed to have taken a significant step backwards, so much so as to surprise even the team itself in some ways. The team made no secret of the fact that the direction of development most likely continued on the wrong path, compromising the balance of the car. Beyond this last month and a half, however, Alonso doesn’t want to forget where the Silverstone stable came from, with a first half of the season above initial expectations: “Incredible. A dream first half of the season, we are in third position in the constructors’ championship ahead of Ferrari, we are in third position in the drivers’ championship together with Lewis. It was impossible to think that in Bahrain”.