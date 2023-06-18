Third place has a half flavor for Fernando Alonso, happy for having obtained a good third place anyway, but without hiding a pinch of regret because a probable front row escaped for a few seconds, then obtained thanks to the penalty assigned to Nico Hulkenberg .

In his second attempt in what was a wet Q3, Alonso set the fastest central sector of the session, with the real possibility of overtaking Nico Hulkenberg and thus taking the second place just conquered by the German from Haas. However, Oscar Piastri’s crash exiting turn seven led the race director to red-flag just seconds before the Aston Martin driver could finish his lap as he exited the final chicane.

“We were unlucky with the red flags in general today and also in Q1 – I think it would have taken a second to get to the checkered line but the red flag came just then,” explained Alonso underlining how a similar fate it had already happened in Q1, when he was not allowed to finish the lap due to the red flag for the technical problem on Zhou Guanyu’s car.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, greets the fans after qualifying Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“In Q3, I think we missed the front row by just four seconds. I am extremely happy [di essere terzo] because it was a very complex qualifying to complete and there was a need for constant communication with the team.”

“Sometimes you hear things about the car, but then on TV or in the pit lane there are different ideas. So feedback with the engineer and the driver is needed. It’s been a tough day, but we have a strong chance [domenica] to get a lot of points, so now I’m happy,” added the Asturian, who thus has the opportunity to redeem himself after a shady weekend in Spain.

Already last year Alonso was able to take second place on the flying lap in Canada, also in wet conditions. However, in one year the scenario has completely changed: if the performance in 2022 had seemed more of an exploit, in 2023 he expected to be able to see the Spaniard in the very first rows.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

An element that Alonso wanted to underline was that the Aston Martin garage was further away from the end of the pit lane, which is why it was more difficult to exit first after a red flag or at the start of a heat.

“Especially this year, the conditions changed a lot and positioning ourselves at the end of the pit lane with the first two cars, I think helped. I think this weekend, for example, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the pit lane, while sometimes we took advantage of being in a different position.”

“So all these details can make all the difference when conditions change so much. But I think confidence in the car is key, and I had a lot of it both this year and last year.”