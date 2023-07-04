In the upper area of ​​the classification, the values ​​in the field vary from race to race depending on how the cars adapt to the characteristics of the track, and on the speed with which a team is able to fully understand the updates brought from weekend to weekend .

After showing a good level in terms of performance, it’s no mystery that something more was expected from Aston Martin, whose performance in the last few Grands Prix has instead been rather fluctuating, almost the opposite of the first part of the championship, where he had made constancy his strong point. The Spanish GP had represented the team’s first “empty” appointment, which had identified the wrong set-up at the beginning of the weekend as one of the reasons why it hadn’t been able to express itself as usual.

Austria probably disappointed expectations, because both in the sprint and in Sunday’s race, the English team never seemed capable of keeping up with Ferrari’s pace, having to content itself with beating a Mercedes in even more difficulty. A certain bad luck also weighed in on the race strategy, because Alonso had tried something different on a tactical level, mounting the hard tire at the start of the race: Aston Martin was in fact the only top team to have two sets of hard tires and the intention was to extend the first stint.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

However, the entry of the Virtual Safety Car changed the scenarios at stake, prompting the Spaniard to return, thus canceling the initial rubber advantage: “We tried something different. The alternative strategy was to start with the hard tire but obviously the virtual Safety Car didn’t help and didn’t allow us to extend the first stint”.

“So yeah, the race was neutralized more or less from that point, and we all had the same tires until the end. And yes, we ended up more or less in the place we deserved. We were sixth fastest. And we kept sixth place”, explained Alonso after the race, underlining how for better or worse the AMR23 finished the race in a position that reflects the potential of the single-seater in this specific round. The sixth place then turned into a fifth position thanks to the penalty inflicted by the marshals on Carlos Sainz post-race, guilty of having exceeded the limits of the track on six occasions.

The Asturian said he was surprised at the drop in form compared to Canada which, from his point of view, could be linked to the characteristics of the track, making a comparison with last year: “It would be nice to understand [il perché di questo calo]. Also last year Aston Martin was like tenth fastest in Austria and Haas was very quick, starting sixth and seventh last year. And Haas has been very good again this year”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“So there are some similarities from season to season that seem to be present at some circuits. So I think the fact that we didn’t do well here is a bit specific to the track. That doesn’t mean we have to accept it, because we can’t come next year and be slow again. But I think between the characteristics of the track and the updates made by Ferrari and McLaren, perhaps we have lost a bit of pace. But yes, I think it’s up to us to understand why we struggle more on certain circuits than on others”, said the Spaniard.

Despite the good performance shown by Ferrari, which showed positive signs both in Canada and in Austria, Alonso didn’t say he was too worried. Over the course of the season, the Maranello team has often managed to do well in qualifying, but lacking in the race, or failing to maximize its potential in certain circumstances due to various problems or errors.

“I think Ferrari was very fast in Bahrain, they were on the podium until Leclerc had a battery problem. In Jeddah they qualified on the front row and had a 10-place penalty, from that point, more or less, had crashes or problems in FP3 or qualifying, or red flag in Miami, Charles attempting the Q3 lap. So I think they’ve been very fast all season, but I think it’s the first time they’ve put together a weekend and they’ve been one or two tenths faster than us, so I’m not too worried.” Aston Martin.