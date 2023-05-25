Every driver has their own secret dream, but if there’s one race that everyone dreams of winning, it’s the Monaco Grand Prix. A special, unique stage where Fernando Alonso managed to triumph both in 2006 with Renault and in 2007 aboard McLaren.

Seventeen years later, the Spaniard arrives in Monte Carlo with certainly an enthusiasm hidden behind a veil of awareness, that of not having the strongest car on the grid. Nonetheless, in the first rounds of the season, the AMR23 showed interesting signs in the slower stretches, also being able to count on a generally more loaded set-up than its rivals. In Azerbaijan, where the slow area of ​​the castle had been sacrificed to aim for higher speeds on the straights, that aspect had somewhat failed, but in Monaco the mechanical qualities and maximum load count above all, elements on which the team believes it can have a good package.

Although Red Bull has started the current championship in a perfect way thanks to five wins out of five rounds, the Monaco layout is always an unknown factor and a lot is played on qualifying. The Milton Keynes team wanted to play defense, while Alonso didn’t hide his dreams of glory, especially in the event of a weekend with unpredictable weather.

Alonso’s latest victory in Monaco: Fernando hopes to be able to repeat himself this weekend Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We don’t think we are the strongest in Munich. I don’t think there will be a big change compared to Baku, which it is [anche] a city circuit. Miami too. Ferrari was exceptional in Baku and we could see another great weekend for them,” began the driver from Asturias.

“But if I told you I didn’t come here thinking I could win the race, I’d be lying to you. Because this is a unique opportunity. We know Monaco, Singapore, there are specific circuits where you need to gain confidence in free practice, get closer and closer to the walls. I will attack more than any other weekend”.

Alonso also stressed that Red Bull’s less than perfect reliability so far in F1 2023 is another potential route to victory in Monaco, as he believes it could be an often unpredictable factor, such as rain expected this weekend.

“I think they are better than everyone else, they have done a better job, they are dominating the season and they deserve it,” continued Alonso referring to the reigning world champion squad.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: FIA Pool

“It’s just a gift to us what we’re getting right now. We didn’t expect to be in this position, so we enjoy every weekend. But, yes, there are a couple of weekends like this where I come here thinking about try to win”.

“Maybe it’s our worst weekend and we’re out of the points. You never know. This is a very particular circuit. But there’s this sort of unique opportunity that we try to maximize. We saw a gearbox problem for Max [Verstappen] in Saudi Arabia in Q2 and had problems with Checo’s car [Perez] in Australia for all free practice and qualifying”.

“So, if one of these things happened on Sunday, the gap would automatically reduce significantly and the situation would become more interesting. The championship is long, we won’t give up.”