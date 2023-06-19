After a rather shady home race in Barcelona and far from his direct rivals, Fernando Alonso needed a clean weekend to get back to where he spent most of the season, namely on the podium. Starting from the second position obtained on Saturday, the chances of once again conquering a top three finish were absolutely high.

However, a far from exceptional start immediately allowed Lewis Hamilton to climb into second place, also exposing the Spaniard from Aston Martin to attacks by George Russell. Alonso immediately tried to put pressure on the seven-times world champion from Mercedes, at least until the Safety Car came on due to the accident involving the other W14, that of George Russell.

After the period of neutralization behind the safety car, Alonso was able to launch the decisive attack on the British braking before the last chicane, thus recovering the second position which he would hold until the checkered flag. As if it were a rubber band situation, also due to a question of fuel management, there were phases in which the Spaniard managed to pull away, others in which Hamilton managed to close the gap behind him, even if he was never been close enough to be within the DRS zone.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Indeed, in the last ten laps, the Asturian returned to running on very competitive times, enough to slip the Englishman by almost five seconds and secure second place behind race winner Max Verstappen.

Given the threat from Mercedes, Alonso explained there wasn’t a lap where he could really relax in what he called an “incredible battle”. The two-time champion added that for the duration of the race he rode as if it were an extended qualifying.

“I think we were hoping to challenge the Red Bulls a little more, but we lost a place at the start to Lewis. Then it was a battle with the Mercedes and Lewis was pushing throughout the race, so I didn’t have a lap where I was able to relax a bit. So, it was an incredible battle.”

“In the beginning I had a little more pace. In the end. I think Lewis had a little more pace. It was a very demanding race, all 70 laps, like qualifying.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, Alonso is extremely satisfied with how the race went today in terms of pace, so much so that for a moment he even hoped he could beat Verstappen, especially if the latter made a mistake. “It was our most competitive race this season in terms of pace, we had similar pace to Red Bull for most of the race.”

“Sometimes we lost some time, I thought the race was over and that we had to settle for second place, the last driver you want to see in the mirrors is Lewis Hamilton who arrives with a great pace. But in the end it’s not never entered the DRS zone, so it was good to finish second, even if it was seventy qualifying laps”.

“At the moment I’m having fun. I want to win a race, today I thought it was possible if he made a mistake or had a problem at the pit stop, but we were a bit too far apart to put enough pressure on him. But the car is continuing in the right direction”.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Alonso added that for the next race, the Austrian GP in early July, the team’s aim will be to “put more pressure on Max” after Aston instructed him to ease the pressure late on, helping Verstappen to win by 9.57 seconds: “I felt the car was fine. But I just followed the instructions.”

“We also talked about it before the race, we knew some lift and coast would be needed during the race. I was ready, I don’t think it had an impact on the result. I hope this means we have a little more pace So next time, we’ll put more pressure on Max.”