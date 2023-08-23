42 years old one month ago and no desire to retire from racing. On the contrary. Fernando Alonso feels in great shape and the 6 podiums obtained in the first 8 races of the 2023 Formula 1 season prove it.

The Oviedo native is fully concentrated on the new adventure with Aston Martin Racing, which has already given him unexpected satisfactions and which could reserve more not only this year, but also in the near future if we consider that Fernando has signed a contract many years with the team based at Silverstone.

In short, a driver who, despite his age, is still completely focused on the present and the future. But with a career as long as his, it’s good to look over your shoulder every now and then and try to frame what has been done. In the High Performance podcast, the Spaniard said several meaningful things.

One of the ones that caused the most sensation is linked to his successes and, more generally, to his career in Formula 1. Fernando enjoyed it less than he would have liked and, today, he regrets having few memories of his experiences. Including victories.

“It’s hard to change [qualcosa del passato], because you depend on other people and other teams, on the performance of the cars… It’s hard to regret something because it’s not up to you. What I certainly regret is not enjoying my time, my career more.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I know I’m at the end and in a few years there will be a new life for me, without driving. And when I look back I will see many beautiful things, friendships, fantastic experiences, but I will think I should have enjoyed it more”.

“If I had the chance to live my life again, maybe I wouldn’t change anything in my teams or in my choices. I would just change the way of living all those moments a little more and I would try to have more memories of those moments. I won the championship in Brazil in 2005 and 2006 and I don’t remember almost anything about those nights, it’s sad,” he said.

He also admitted that, although he is chasing a third Formula 1 world title, it is not his absolute priority, perhaps knowing that, at present, Aston Martin does not yet have all the credentials to duel until the end of a season with Red Bull Racing: “I’d love to win the World Championship, but it’s not the top priority. I’m enjoying the process, especially now with Aston Martin to become a contender in the future. I’m enjoying the time spent with the team and the way we’re all growing in many different areas.”

“I will try to do the Dakar again, 99%, and that doesn’t mean that the third championship is less of a priority. It is, but winning the Dakar one day is also a top priority for me. I may have to try for eight years, or ten, or whatever, until one day I get lucky and can fight for the win, but if I win in F1, in endurance and in the Dakar, it will be special for me as a driver and as a person. of challenges”, concluded Fernando.