Aston Martin started the season as a big surprise, as second force behind Red Bull, with Alonso taking six podium finishes in the first eight weekends of the year, including second places in Monaco and Canada.

However, with the introduction of upgrades by rival teams in recent Grands Prix, the Silverstone outfit has suffered a decline in performance, with Mercedes, McLaren, and occasionally even Ferrari, starting to catch up.

Despite this, when asked how he rates the season so far, Alonso replied: “Incredible.” “It was a dream first half of the season. We are third in the constructors’ championship ahead of Ferrari, and we are third in the drivers’ championship together with Hamilton. It was impossible to think that in Bahrain.”

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com ahead of the summer break, team principal Mike Krack lauded the “open and transparent” relationship between team and driver.

When Alonso’s move to Aston Martin was announced, a fuss arose, given the stark difference in performance on track compared to his previous team, Alpine.

Evaluating the success of his choice, also given the current turmoil at Alpine, Alonso added: “It would be nice to have a crystal ball and know the future before making a decision to change team.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“But yes, in the end I’m happy with where I am, there’s a plan for the future and I’m very proud.”

Although the popular belief is that a driver loses his edge with age, Alonso at 42 continues to fight this trend.

And also referring to Daniel Ricciardo’s recent return to AlphaTauri, Alonso said that youth is not everything in modern F1.

“This [la mia età] it’s been the theme of the whole year,” joked the Spaniard. “But no, I think people have already understood that it’s not a big change if you’re 41 or 25.”

“It’s more in the head, the motivation, the way you approach the weekend. And yes, you know, in other teams, they focus more on experience. Like Daniel now in AlphaTauri and stuff like that. So it’s not about being young people, but only to go fast”.