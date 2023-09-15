For months now, Fernando Alonso has been pointing to the Singapore Grand Prix as his great opportunity to score the 33rd victory of his Formula 1 career and stop Red Bull’s unstoppable winning streak so far this season.

The Aston Martin driver finished with the fourth fastest time of the day and, if he actually managed to get the better of the RB19s, in his path he found a Ferrari in great shape, which allowed Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to place two doubles in the Friday rounds.

On the race pace, however, the music changed, because it was the Asturian who gave the feeling of being in better shape than everyone else, even if he was very cautious when it came to taking stock of this first day , or rather a night of testing on the revisited Marina Bay street circuit.

“It was a normal Friday in Singapore, but it was fun. It’s hot and we did some tests on the car and the tyres. We’ll see tomorrow, I think today was just about getting familiar with the car and the track,” he said. said Alonso.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When he then focused on the values ​​he saw today, he added: “I think Ferrari are out of reach again, like in Monza, they are a bit too fast. Red Bull will be fast tomorrow when it matters. So yes, it’s very conflicted.”

Since it is a city track, obviously qualifying will have a great value, especially because on this Friday everyone seemed very close to each other, so a small gap could also be worth several rows: “You could be fifth or sixth or maybe finish outside of Q3. There are a lot of cars within two tenths of a second, so it will be very difficult. We have to be ready to do the lap in Q2 and Q3.”

Finally, the two-time world champion promoted the changes made to the track to make it faster and smoother in the third sector, eliminating the double chicane that previously brought the track in front of the stadium grandstand.

“I think it’s an improvement over the past. It’s a little faster and you take the pace for the ride. So yes, I like the change,” he concluded.