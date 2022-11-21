The 2022 Formula 1 season is officially over and Fernando Alonso is among the happiest drivers for the end of hostilities. The Spaniard, with his retirement at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, also concluded his adventure in Alpine.

The Enstone team clawed into fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, beating McLaren by a few points. For Alonso, however, the French team is the past: tomorrow he will take to the track as an Aston Martin driver after signing a two-year deal with the team based at Silverstone.

At the end of the Yas Marina race, Fernando said he was relieved to have completed the season and not having to race any more races in a season, at least for him, studded with problems that undermined the final result.

As mentioned, yesterday’s retirement due to an engine problem also ended up on the list: “Unfortunately I had another engine problem, so it was the perfect summary of my season.”

“Unfortunately, these things always happen on the number 14 car. This is just another case that adds up to the others we had this season.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 Photo by: Alpine

“As you know, several things went wrong with car number 14. Six retirements, but also some that cannot be counted as retirements, like in Australia, but we had consistent problems in qualifying. Or during the Sprint Race in Austria. We are not not even parties. In short, things like this”.

“Actually, therefore, I think there were 9 or 10 reliability problems. And at this level it’s something unacceptable. These problems occurred on my car. So I’m happy that the season is over and I’m also happy to start tomorrow to do the seat in Aston Martin. We will have the tire tests on Tuesday and we hope that with the new project he will have better luck than this year”.

Fernando is now projected towards Aston Martin and the next two years. Yet, after two seasons in which he returned to racing in F1 with Alpine, he has released a statement of gratitude towards his former team.

“The frustration is with what happened over the weekend, there’s nothing I could do, but I’m grateful to the team. I will always think of Renault and Alpine with wonderful memories. We won 2 world titles, I spent 9 years of my life in Formula 1 with them. He will always be grateful to them and I wish them the best of luck for next season,” concluded Alonso.

Read also: