Fernando Alonso wonders why Aston Martin is no longer competitive, while other teams have made a big leap in quality. The first answer is that there are those who have brought more substantial update packages that have given results, such as McLaren. The reasoning is flawless until you see the two Alfa Romeos, fifth and seventh in qualifying in Budapest, with a C43 lined up without the slightest technical innovation.

So the Spanish driver suggests looking elsewhere, suggesting that both Aston Martin and Red Bull have lost performance after the Pirelli tire change from Silverstone.

It should be recalled that the Milanese manufacturer, with FIA authorization and the teams’ consent, introduced a revised and sturdier construction for the British GP to cope with the increase in aerodynamic load recorded in the first few races, which was already what it should have been at the end of the season. The Milanese manufacturer has opted for a more resistant tire to avoid increasing the minimum inflation pressures.

After the tests carried out in the free practice of the Spanish GP which had found the approval of the teams, the first complaints are now being recorded. Alonso, after qualifying ninth at Silverstone, was eighth in Budapest.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I was happy with the car – said Fernando – we had made some changes for qualifying and I felt good, but there are seven cars ahead of us. So if I think that ours was a normal qualifying, that of some of our main competitors was extraordinary. It wasn’t a great Saturday”.

How come?

“We’re only a tenth behind McLaren, so it’s not as bad as it might seem from the grid position, but there’s no doubt we’ve taken a step back in recent races, while everyone else has taken a step forward. It may be a coincidence, but since the new Pirelli tires made their debut at Silverstone there are a couple of teams that are struggling more and a couple that are going faster.”

Besides you, who do you see suffering?

“I’m thinking of Red Bull: they were one-two in qualifying and in the race and now they’re not even in pole position. Checo fights to be in the top 10. And Max at Silverstone was only three seconds ahead of Lando. In short, I’m seeing some rather strange things like Alfa Romeo so far ahead…”.