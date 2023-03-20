From the podium to fourth place. There is a mixture of disappointment and euphoria in the words of Fernando Alonso, who managed to finish third under the checkered flag despite a five-second penalty to be served during the pit stop for having lined up incorrectly on the starting grid.

The Spaniard had thus managed to conquer his 100th career podium, thus becoming the sixth driver ever to reach this milestone together with other greats of the sport. However, after the celebrations on the podium came the cold shower: the two-time world champion had been penalized for not having correctly served the penalty received at the start of the race during the pit stop.

According to what emerged, and confirmed by Team Principal Mike Krack, the matter would concern the fact that the rear jackman would have touched the single-seater, effectively violating the rule which prohibits mechanics from working on the car before the five-second countdown has expired.

“It always hurts a bit when they tell you you lost the podium with a penalty, but then when I saw that I was fourth, it’s only three points and I enjoyed the podium anyway, the celebration, the champagne”.

“It’s a bit of a bad impression for the FIA ​​to tell the truth, because 35 laps after the pit stop, giving a penalty after the podium, our fans don’t deserve such a show,” said Alonso at the end of the Gran Award, criticizing the FIA ​​for the time it takes to communicate not only the penalty, but also the investigation itself.

From the moment of the stop during the neutralization to the moment in which the penalty was made official, in fact, more than thirty laps passed, something that left the Spaniard impatient, because he could have at least tried to widen the gap up to ten seconds.

“Knowing it beforehand, of course, I would have tried to open up an 11-second gap with the one behind. What you can’t do for an hour of racing and not even tell us there’s an investigation and then give a penalty. So, sadly, that’s the way it is.”

To tell the truth, the team, sniffing out a possible sanction by listening to the Mercedes team radios, had already in the last few passages radioed them to extend the advantage over Russell, however indicating five seconds as a target, a mission that Alonso completed. As was the case for Ocon in the Bahrain race however, when a penalty is not served correctly, it increases, resulting in a ten second penalty being added.

Nonetheless, Alonso is still satisfied with the final result, because apart from the missed podium, the AMR23 also confirmed in Saudi Arabia that it has excellent race pace from its side, finishing ahead of Mercedes and Ferrari.

“For me, the most important thing was feeling the car so strong because we were the second fastest team on track. We were way ahead of Ferrari, we were controlling the Mercedes, I opened up seven or eight seconds to George in the first stint, and five at the end which could have been even 10″.

“So we could open 15 or 20 seconds in the Mercedes and more than half a minute in the Ferrari. It was unthinkable on Thursday when we came here. It is true that in Bahrain we managed the tires very well and we took advantage of that. But here we had more pace than the others. It wasn’t a question of the tyres. So that’s very positive news.”