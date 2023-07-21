After two subdued appointments in Austria and at Silverstone, Aston Martin arrives in Hungary with a mix of emotions, between hope and realism. On the circuit where Fernando Alonso won his first victory in the top category twenty years ago, the Spaniard hopes to reverse the trend of recent weekends, focusing on a layout on paper that is more suited to the characteristics of the AMR23.

Generally speaking, the Silverstone car showed good qualities in slow driving, particularly in the traction phase, especially in the very first phase of the championship, when the rivals were still looking for their own way. It is precisely on this aspect that Alonso is aiming for in his run-up to second place in the constructors’ championship, a goal that has never left the Spaniard’s mind despite the complexity of the challenge.

“We come to this weekend with hopes, especially after the weekends in Silverstone and Austria, so let’s hope it goes better. In theory, the layout of the track and its characteristics are more similar to those of the tracks where we’ve done better this season”, explained the Asturian, illustrating why a feeling of trust reigns in the team, to which, however, is added a pinch of realism.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

In fact, but as the season went on, the rivals made important steps forward in terms of performance, while Aston Martin, despite the large package of technical innovations introduced in Canada, seems to have lost the way, especially in terms of balance: “Fast corners and long straights are not the strong point of our package. I think Austria and Silverstone have shown this well, so we hope to be able to return to better levels of competitiveness, even if our main rivals have brought some innovations that have made them stronger”. An interesting aspect, because in reality different teams have expressed different opinions on what will be the strengths of the various cars enhanced by the track layout.

The goal remains fixed in the long term, that is to aim for second place in the constructors’ championship, a challenge that seems increasingly distant after each Grand Prix, even bearing in mind that high-speed appointments such as Spa and Monza should soon arrive. “It will be a point-by-point challenge until the end. We will see what the final position will be, but let’s not forget that behind us there are strong and fast rivals, such as Ferrari and McLaren at the moment. We are still in third position in the championship, we want to finish second in the constructors, but down to earth, it will be a challenge until the end,” added Alonso.

During this weekend the Alternative Tire Allocation will also make its debut, which provides for a different number of sets of tires available to each driver, which drops from thirteen to eleven, while in qualifying it will be mandatory to use all three compounds depending on the heat in which you participate. If for some teams this new format represents an important change, especially for the way in which free practice will be tackled, the same cannot be said for Alonso, according to whom there will be no big news.

Detail of the front wing of the Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: George Piola

“I think it won’t change much. We have to use certain types of tires in qualifying, but it will be the same for everyone. It won’t be something that will completely change the weekend. We will save a couple of sets, instead of thirteen we will go down to eleven. They may seem few, but multiplied by twenty pilots, many resources are saved. There is a reason, let’s try and see if there are any changes to be made for the future”.

Still on the subject of tyres, a new reinforced specification was introduced at Silverstone to counter the high load values ​​which already exceeded the numbers that had initially been provided by the teams. In general, it seems that nothing has changed in terms of how they work, even if, according to Alonso, it will take a few more races to get a complete picture: “Obviously we still have to analyze in detail in the next few races. I’m not a fan of the regulations changed during the season, it’s like in tennis they change the type of balls in the middle of a tournament. But in the end it’s the same for everyone, it’s about understanding the tires and getting the most out of them. If there’s something different, we don’t know yet, it will take a few more Grands Prix to ascertain everything. For now they look very similar [alla vecchia specifica]but we’ll see.”