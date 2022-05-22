Fernando Alonso had traffic problems during yesterday’s Q1, which resulted in him finishing 17th and being eliminated at the end of the inaugural qualifying session.

In view of the race, the technical delegate of the FIA, Jo Bauer, confirmed that the Alpine has chosen to equip the Asturian’s car with a series of new elements of the power unit, making it exceed the seasonal limit.

As a result, a penalty was taken that will force the two-time world champion to start the home game from the back of the grid.

Alonso’s power unit will reach the fourth element in terms of engine, turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K, exceeding the seasonal limit of three. In addition, he exceeds the limit of two even with the third battery and with the third control unit.

Alonso’s penalty therefore earned Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, who were the only three riders behind the Spaniard.

Even before the engine was replaced, Alonso believed that only a “fantastic safety car” would allow him a great comeback after a frustrating 17th place in qualifying.

“I don’t think much can be done,” he said. “This is Barcelona, ​​there aren’t a lot of overtaking usually, the tires degrade a lot when you’re behind the other cars. So let’s see.”

“In the last two races who started behind was very lucky and scored points. Tomorrow maybe I’ll be one of them.”

“So if I get one of those fantastic safety cars at the right time, maybe I’ll be lucky and get a couple of points, but I doubt it. I think it will be a difficult race.”

This weekend was the last setback for Alonso after a difficult start to the season, which saw him only score two points in the first five races.