First, but with caution. It is the phrase that best describes what Aston Martin Racing experienced on the first day of the first race weekend of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, in which Fernando Alonso’s AMR23 set the fastest time.

Surprisingly, the Asturian stopped the clock in 1’30″907, making him the only one capable of breaking down the 1’31” barrier. The AMR23 had already shown interesting things during the three-day test held in Sakhir last week, but today’s result only confirms the first impressions we had.

“We certainly took another step in the right direction. The car still gave good sensations but we have to wait to understand,” said a satisfied but still cautious Alonso at the end of the second free practice session.

Although Fernando’s race pace with all the compounds tested was encouraging to say the least – in the 10-lap run done on the Softs he managed to photocopy Max Verstappen’s times – the 2-time world champion preferred to invite everyone to calm down. Aston Martin still has to work a lot also in view of the race, but perhaps already starting to do pre-tactical.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We mustn’t focus too much on the times, because we have to improve a few things in terms of car set-up and then it’s still very early, we still have to work for the race and change various things, also trying to strengthen the team in various areas, not just the car. The balance still wasn’t completely perfect today. But it’s definitely an interesting process and the team is learning every day.”

“We have to see what happens in the first two races to then be able to make a first judgement. At the moment we have only had good test sessions. Stroll has a vision in everything he does. It’s very difficult to see him fail in the things he does and whatever belong to his vision”.

“I wouldn’t be sorry if I didn’t take pole tomorrow, honestly. Actually, I don’t know exactly what a good position would be for us. After the tests, we honestly thought we could get to Q3 with both cars and score many points in the first two races. trying not to make mistakes”.

“Racing in the Top 5 is not like racing for 12-14th position, because the pressure is different, the adrenaline is different. For this reason, there are so many things in which, as a team, we will have to grow together. We have to keep our feet to land, the goal is to fight for the World Cup, but in the long term. Not yet this year.”

Fernando has embraced the team’s project not only because of the multi-year contract that Stroll has offered him during 2022, but also because of what the team is doing to try to progress and fight with the top teams in the near future.

“I think it’s just a matter of time to see Aston Martin challenge the best teams. We are in a very interesting process, the new car, the new technical department, and we are learning many things. But there is still a long way to go,” he concluded. Alonso.