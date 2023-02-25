Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin seem to have done well in the 2023 Formula 1 pre-season tests. Although the Silverstone team could not count on the presence of Lance Stroll, who was injured during training on a bicycle, the Spaniard, with the help by Felipe Drugovich, has completed the entire test program.

The test in Bahrain began with a small scare in the form of an electrical failure, but this did not prevent the good sensations from coming to the surface once the AMR23 was able to take to the track and lap with apparent normality, bringing the first smiles on the faces of those in the garage.

While some pundits already point to Aston Martin as the strongest team in the midfield, the Spaniard wanted to downplay the euphoria of the final day of testing, saying there was still a lot to learn from a car that has changed completely from to last year.

“We’re still discovering things about the car. Obviously last season Aston Martin suffered a bit and we completely changed the philosophy, 95% of the car this year is new.”

Alonso also took the opportunity to ask the fans for a little patience, stating that it will take several Grands Prix before he can fully understand the AMR23 and start gaining confidence on the track.

“So I think we’re just experimenting a bit with the set-ups, trying different things in the last few days, but we’ll need time. I think we’ll need a few races to be able to exploit the full potential of the car.”

“The reality is that there is not enough time to test the car on the track, that’s a fact, we only have three days of testing and the car has changed a lot.”

“But I think with this we have a car that we can develop over the course of the season and I hope next year we won’t be able to use only 5% of this car, which would obviously help the team progress,” he added.

On a personal level, the double world champion said he was very satisfied with his adaptation to the team and the new car: “Yes, everything is going well, obviously it’s always a challenge when you change teams and you have to learn new things. But Yes, I think we had some time this winter to spend a few days in the simulator and to start the learning process.”

“We also did a test in Jerez and now obviously we’re here for a few days,” said Alonso.

As for Aston Martin’s projections for the future, the Oviedo native said he is satisfied with the way the team’s top management is dealing with it.

“All the Formula 1 teams have a similar philosophy and approach, they are all extremely professional and great at what they do,” he said.

“But there’s a very positive energy at Aston Martin and they’re working hard to be as competitive as possible in the future. There’s a new factory, a new wind tunnel, a lot of investment, so I think these are things very good for the future,” concluded Alonso.