After four races out, Fernando Alonso returned to the podium. The third place of honor of the season was also the most convincing ever, to the point that for a few (short) phases of the race, Alonso gave the impression of being able to worry even those who have no thoughts, i.e. Max Verstappen.

Fernando admitted he thought about the coup during the long break under the red flag that preceded the final six laps. “I thought about it – admitted Alonso – assessing what my concrete chances of overtaking Max might be. I also discussed it with the team, I told them that I would like to try without risking throwing away all the work done over the weekend” .

What were Alonso’s plans? Fernando was aware that he had two opportunities, both immediately after the restart, being able to count on a tire warm-up that was faster on the Aston Martin than on the Red Bull.

“Unfortunately, at the restart I didn’t find myself as close to Max as I would have liked – confirmed Alonso – I would have liked to attack in turn 3 but I wasn’t in the conditions to do so. In the first two laps the only hope was to differentiate the trajectories, in the hope of finding more grip than Max, I even got close in some points, but never enough”. After the first two Verstappen returned, with the tires entering the correct operating window, he took off.

In any case, the Zandvoort race was the best of the season for Alonso (19 points won thanks also to the fastest lap) and will be remembered above all for the overtaking he scored on the first lap at turn 3. Again, Fernando did not attacked at that point based on the instinct of the moment, but on the basis of previous tests.

“In FP1 I noticed at turn 3 how much grip there was along the internal trajectory – revealed Alonso – and it stuck with me. I said to myself ‘in case of a wet track…it’s better to remember that’. At the start I thought that everyone would be very careful in turn 3, having started on slicks, and I also knew that the track is varnished at the top, and in case of a wet track there is less grip”. The momentum guaranteed by the ‘low’ trajectory allowed Fernando to pass Albon and Russell in one fell swoop. “What do you think, can we say that it was the overtaking of the month?” joked Fernando.

After the first lap he then decided to follow Verstappen’s strategy, returning to the pit lane at the end of the second lap to then recover positions in a stage of the race which certified the return to competitiveness of the AMR23 after four dull races. The only inconvenience that occurred in Alonso’s race was a problem with a ‘pistol’ during the third pit stop, which cost him two positions (Fernando was passed by Tsunoda and Sainz) which he then recovered without major problems.

After losing points for three consecutive races, Fernando once again closed his lead on Hamilton in the drivers’ championship standings, with the margin widening to twelve points after Lewis closed in on Spa by just one length. Alonso breathed a sigh of relief, for the result achieved but above all for the new-found competitiveness of the single-seater.

“Monza won’t be the best track for us,” Fernando made clear, but there are those who are willing to bet that the Red Bull streak will be at risk of interruption two weeks after the Italian Grand Prix in Singapore. On the Marina Bay circuit, Aston Martin could (conditionally mandatory) give a hard time even to Red Bull itself. Alonso is more ready than ever.

