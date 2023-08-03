Alonso’s return to F1 with Renault (now Alpine) seemed like a much happier story than it turned out to be. After a first season in which there was much talk of the Asturian’s “plan” with the French brand, in 2022 everything started to go wrong and the relationship with Otmar Szafnauer, who arrived at the beginning of the year, has never been ideal.

Finally, after months of back and forth, on 1 August, the first day of the summer break, Alonso surprised the world by announcing his signing with Aston Martin for 2024. The announcement took a Szafnauer by surprise who a few hours he had earlier claimed that Alonso’s renewal was a matter of days, which led him to suggest that the Spaniard had deceived them.

From then on, there was no shortage of barbs and recently, while admitting that he understood his decision, Szafnauer once again referred to Alonso’s age, arguing that the current Alpine team (Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon) he is younger.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Fernando Alonso had the opportunity to respond and he jumped at it: “I didn’t feel like I was disrespected, but we started the contract negotiations I think already in April, in Australia, and it took longer than I expected to wrap up the process,” he recalled.

“The negotiations were proceeding at a very slow pace and this was not up to me. I was ready and quite satisfied with the team. The 2022 car was fast, so I was happy with the performance and the possibilities for the future.” However, Alonso wanted a two-year deal and this seemed too much to Szafnauer.

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

“So there were a lot of factors, like the negotiations didn’t materialize, that nothing we talked about was put in writing and various comments about my age. That’s how things work at Alpine, or at least that’s how Otmar does business.”

Alonso’s words came before Alpine announced Szafnauer’s departure on Friday. Continuing to talk about Otmar, the #14 added: “They made a lot of comments about my age and they keep making them. After this year, he should shut up and not even talk. I find it strange that he is proud of his team’s performance especially seeing what Aston Martin is showing.”

Finally, and it is something that does not happen at Aston Martin, Alonso said that what he did for Alpine is underestimated: “Yes, 100%. And they still do it. I gave my best every weekend from my I get to Renault, and then when they question my performance and my age, I take it a bit personally.”

“That drives you to want to prove you’re in top condition. And the results speak for themselves this year,” he concluded.