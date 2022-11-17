Danke Seb. Thanks Seb. This is a message that we will see and read a lot this weekend, the last race weekend of Sebastian Vettel’s career. After Abu Dhabi he will retire from racing after many years in Formula 1, many victories and 4 world titles.

The message, therefore, will not be a one-off, nor an unpredictable tribute from many drivers to a man, a driver who has spent so much on Formula 1 and motorsport in general.

What caused a sensation, however, was the homage that Fernando Alonso wanted to pay to the rival of many battles at the beginning of the past decade, in the years ranging from 2010 to 2013, precisely the current driver of the Aston Martin Racing team.

Alonso showed up at Yas Marina with a helmet entirely dedicated to Vettel. Not only the “Danke Seb” message that finds space in both side areas of the helmet, but also the same livery that the German has been using in Formula 1 for years.

White background with side band that starts from the chin guard and ends on the opposite side of the helmet, with the colors of the German flag. A nice thought from Alonso, who thus pays homage to Sebastian, a great rival in the fights for the 2010 and 2012 world titles.

At that juncture, Vettel always managed to beat Fernando when the Spaniard was defending the Ferrari colours, while the German was the spearhead of the Red Bull Racing team.

Vettel’s farewell to Formula 1, on the other hand, will lead Fernando Alonso to take his place at the start of next season in Aston Martin Racing.