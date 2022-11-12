Your teammate is the first of the rivals. How many times have we heard this phrase in the world of motorsport? We were able to appreciate a very clear example during the Sprint Race of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon, but also Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel, were the protagonists of maneuvers that first ended under investigation, and then punished. , by the race commissioners.

Let’s start with the contact between the two Alpine riders. Fernando Alonso was punished with a 5 “penalty to be added to the overall Sprint Race time for hitting Esteban Ocon’s car at Turn 15 in the early stages of the Sprint Race.

Although Alonso complained furiously over the radio about his teammate’s maneuvers, the commissioners felt that the maneuver made by the Asturian was to be punished. Alonso misjudged the distance between his car and that of his teammate, triggering contact between his front wing and the Frenchman’s rear wheel.

In addition to the 5 “penalty – in fact the minor punishment considering the bad result of the team due at least in part to this contact – Fernando had 2 points removed from the driver’s license of the 8 he had available. .

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Turning instead to what happened at Aston Martin, here the commissioners have decided to punish the terrible maneuver of Lance Stroll against Sebastian Vettel. The German was about to overtake the Canadian after exiting close to turn 3. At that point, taking the interior, Vettel saw Stroll’s car move towards him very suddenly.

Lance tried to close the door to his teammate, but only an excellent maneuver of the 4-time world champion – who also ended up with the left wheels on the grass at high speed and with the DRS open – avoided an accident that it could have had important consequences not only from a sporting point of view, but also from a physical point of view for both.

Stroll was punished with 10 seconds to add to his overall race time in the Sprint Race, but was also seen to be inflicted 3 penalty points out of 12 at his disposal and now finds himself having lost 8 seconds. he will find them again in April next year, so he too could be at risk of exclusion from a GP if he also loses the 4 points left on his license.