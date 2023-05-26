Fourth place, but a lot of confidence. Fernando Alonso’s Friday ended with another top five just over two tenths off the best time set by Max Verstappen, but also with the idea of ​​being able to stay in the mix in qualifying as well, aiming for the big shot.

Already on the eve the Spaniard hadn’t hidden his dreams of glory, declaring that he had come to Monaco with the aim of winning and conquering the most prestigious trophy of the season. Positive sensations that were also confirmed on the first day of action on the track in the narrow streets of the Principality.

In fact, Alonso said he was satisfied with the progress of the two sessions, underlining that he was able to complete the planned program despite some interruptions. “It was a good day for us, we completed our programme. There were a couple of red flags, but it was the same for everyone.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“We just need to keep going to find more and more confidence in the car, which is an important aspect here. The car handled well, easy to drive, which is what you hope for on a track like this, I’m happy,” the Aston Martin driver said in interviews.

On a twisty and narrow track like Monte Carlo, however, the most important aspect is confidence. During this first part of the championship, the AMR23 confirmed itself as a car with a lot of load, easy to drive and once again today it did not disappoint the Spaniard’s expectations: “I had a lot of confidence behind the wheel. I arrived already with good sensations [prima del weekend] because this car has always given me positive indications during all the races. It didn’t disappoint me today, it was a pleasure to drive, I had fun and I’m ready for tomorrow.”

The goal for tomorrow is set, to aim for pole position: “We’ll see, we’ll all play tomorrow. But we should be one of the candidates,” added Alonso commenting on his chances of finishing in qualifying on top.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

With a Ferrari on the shields and a Mercedes further behind, a fundamental aspect for the constructors’ standings will also be to obtain points with a certain consistency, an element that the Asturian also wanted to underline at the end of today’s tests: “I think that during the season there will be ups and downs for everyone, so we just have to be consistent and try to do well every weekend, maximizing the points available. We know that sometimes they will be faster than us while other times we will be the fastest, we just need to score points”.