The W14B is a concrete step forward compared to the single-seater that started the 2023 Formula 1 season, but this is not enough for the multiple world champion team. The intention is to go back to fighting with Red Bull Racing for the victory of grand prix and world championships, but it is clear that, with the current car, this is not possible.

The progress was made thanks to the substantial package of innovations introduced at the Monaco Grand Prix, but it served to get back into the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, not to become Red Bull’s rivals. For this reason, over the last few weeks Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, has indulged in clear-cut statements.

“I think we will make a decision on this very soon, we have no choice,” Wolff admitted to Motorsport.com. “Finishing second or third has no impact on me or on the team. The important thing is to come back and be able to win a championship title. This year it won’t be like this.”

“So we already have to look to next year and then, in all the races to come, learn and develop, making sure we can carry this work forward next year as well. Having said that though, the regulations will be the same next season as well So it’s not like we don’t learn anything by continuing with this car this season. We have to find a balance.”

“I don’t think there will be updates that will radically change the car yet. But we still have small steps to take. And we’ve also seen that if you find 2-3 tenths of performance, your position can be different on the grid.”

Just the next updates arriving will have a very high value for Mercedes. It won’t just be a matter of improvements for the W14’s sake, but also studied parts that will also have a role in the next season, finding space on the W15 if they are deemed adequate to the initial expectations after the wind tunnel and simulation sessions.

George Russell, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Erik Junius

“We are only halfway through the season and there is still work to be done on these cars. There are definitely improvements we would like to make to our current car that we know will carry over to the 2024 car,” admitted James Allison, Mercedes technical director. .

“So it doesn’t feel like we’re throwing good money away. The feeling is that with these updates, you’re investing in both seasons. So for us, the updates will still be seen for a while.”

“We’ll see how things stabilize in the last quarter or last third of the season. We hope to have our nose in front of our rivals and be able to play a good second part of the season. We keep an eye on all the teams that update. Let’s shoot lots of photos and we try to understand what changes from race to race. We notice when something unusual occurs”.

Mercedes is very interested in what their opponents are offering, especially if the innovations they introduce allow them to make significant progress in terms of performance. This is the case of McLaren, which at Silverstone showed off an exceptional performance due to the enormity of the improvement made with the new package introduced right on the British track.

“The interesting and unusual aspect of the update brought by McLaren is that the effect on lap times is quite strong. It is unusual to have a step forward of that magnitude in terms of relative competitiveness in the middle of a season. They did a good job, but this makes it interesting for us too, because we have the images before and after the introduction of their new products and we know that the effect on the lap time has been considerable”.

“It is therefore worth paying more attention than usual when updating another competing team, because in this case we know that any change made has made a significant difference in the lap time. It is very useful for us to know what was and see if it can be useful for our reflections on the development of our car,” concluded Allison.