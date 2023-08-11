The German manufacturer has realized that it has taken the wrong approach with its 2023 car, having been too cautious with its ground clearance targets, and has been trying to find solutions to get closer to the top position.

While more downforce wouldn’t hurt, technical director James Allison says a particular effort has gone into trying to improve the W14’s handling and balance.

According to him, the current car’s cornering characteristics are less than ideal in providing drivers with the confidence they need.

“Downforce is always a good thing,” he told the Mercedes website of the planned improvements. “We’re also trying to make the car more reassuring for drivers on the grid. It seems too reactive.”

“And then, when they get to the apex, they have the opposite problem: they wish the car would ‘bite at the front’, but it doesn’t. It’s unstable when you first spin the wheel and then it’s annoyingly dead when you it comes to the rope. We want it to be the other way around. That’s what we’re working on.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes great potential could be unlocked if the team can deliver a car that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell feel more comfortable with.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“We have to give the drivers a car on a more reliable platform in terms of balance and feel,” he said. “It’s not a question of absolute downforce, but of knowing that the car will be stable in corners. For now, that’s not the case.”

“This is an important aspect for us, because it will give the riders more confidence and, consequently, more performance.”

Mercedes are starting to shift more and more resources towards the 2024 car, but Allison believes any improvements found at the factory can also be applied to the current car.

“At this stage of the year the wind tunnel is heavily focused on the 2024 car,” he said. “A lot of the design office, vehicle dynamics, long run production are starting to collect their ideas.”

“Starting with the summer break, next year’s car is the one that responds most to the demands. But this also offers opportunities for the W14.”

While the ultimate goal remains to return to World Championship competition, Allison says finishing the year behind Red Bull in the constructors’ standings remains an ambitious goal for Mercedes.

“Earlier in the year we were fourth, watching our customers beat us, and that was frustrating,” he said. “Even Ferrari beat us.”

“Little by little we are putting them behind us. Everything plays its part. From the strategy to the engineering, to the reliability, to the production and to the drivers who are great in their ability to turn half chances into points.”

“Even if it’s not a result that lives up to our initial goals, finishing second is still very important for all of us. Especially in the second part of the season, when the focus will shift to the W15.”