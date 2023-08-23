After the disappointing start to the season that prompted the team to follow a new direction in terms of design, Mercedes has also revolutionized its technical organization chart, effectively reversing the roles between Mike Elliott and James Allison, with the latter returning to group management who worked directly on the car.

The former Lotus and Ferrari engineer had arrived in Brackley at the beginning of 2017, becoming a symbol of some of the successes achieved by the team in the following years, but in April 2021 he had changed his role, giving way to Elliott. While the former technical director was no stranger to what went on at the factory on the W13, he had clearly stepped back from being able to work on other projects, such as the America’s Cup competition.

However, a 2022 that did not give the desired results and an even more disappointing start to 2023 led the team to review its organization chart and working methods, as well as the technical project itself, with the farewell to the zeropod concept in favor of a solution that recalled those present on the single-seaters of other teams. Both the W13 and the W14 proved to be particularly capricious single-seaters, not only in terms of behavior on the track, but also in terms of set-up, being able to contract on a rather narrow operating window compared to cars such as the RB18 or RB19.

This materialized with a third place in the standings last season, not far from Ferrari, even though the Maranello team had abandoned the development of the F1-75 well in advance to devote itself to the 2023 car. After mid-season, the scenarios are not then so different from those of the last championship, with a Red Bull on the run, albeit with a wider margin, and Mercedes and Ferrari fighting for the scepter for second force. To tell the truth, however, Aston Martin and McLaren have also entered this fight, with the latter clearly recovering after the latest updates.

Mercedes Motorsport boss Toto Wolff is proud of the ‘no blame’ culture his team operates under but, with a heavy gap to Red Bull to close, the team felt in April this year it was vital to change something to mend the disadvantage from the Austrian team. Thus the exchange of roles between the two engineers took shape, with James Allison resuming the role of technical director abandoned two years earlier.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Allison recounted his return to his old position: “In F1, I don’t think there is a better or more enjoyable job than technical director. It doesn’t mean it’s stress-free or anything, but the reward for every little bit of progress and gain you make is absolutely huge in terms of satisfaction. And then it’s just figuring out what’s wrong and trying to make things better with your colleagues. It’s a fantastic never-ending puzzle. So, what’s up that I don’t like?”

The W14 in its first version, then abandoned following the line chosen by other teams Photo by: Mercedes-AMG

“The most difficult aspect of this role than the other [quello del CTO assunto nel 2021] it is precisely the physical load that requires. Everyone is under pressure in an F1 team, but the technical director feels the pressure directly when the car is not on pole and not winning races. The CTO looks a little further in time. So even though he’s agonizing, it’s not a visceral unpleasantness like you feel when you’re a technical director.”

Allison is regarded as one of the best engineers in the paddock, although he rejected the idea that his return reflects the need for the design departments to be led by a figure capable of galvanizing the group, such as Adrian Newey in Red Bull. Instead, he moved more subtly to address the morale issue: “I’m a happy soul type and the team was a little bruised and beat up. Being a happy soul is a useful thing. It seems like a light thing, but it has an amazing impact,” Allison said.

“If I had to choose one thing [che ho fatto], it’s just trying to encourage the different technical parts of the business to work more together instead of just working hard in their own sectors. You just have to do your best, listen to the people around you, try together with them to identify the most promising path and then try to align everyone in that direction. And of course it helps if you’re able to communicate it in a way that excites people, or makes them believable. This way you don’t have to drag people by screaming and kicking in a certain direction. I’ve always been very good at getting people to do something without them feeling mistreated. So, that’s a useful thing.”

The latest changes made on the W14 Photo by: George Piola

“[Quando sono tornato a ricoprire il ruolo di direttore tecnico], the whole team was working on improving the current car. I wasn’t doing it. I was working on other things. Getting involved again means getting back to collaborating with colleagues who deal with these things and trying to do it together. So, it’s not like I came back and said, ‘Oh, no, idiots! I wasn’t going to do it this way. You have to do this and that and then everything will be fine.

“It’s like getting behind the wheel with John Owen, the lead designer, Loic Serra [direttore delle prestazioni]Andy Shovlin [capo ingegnere in pista] and Jarrod [Murphy] in the wind tunnel, to try to figure out which is the best way and get back to normal. But I wouldn’t define it as sort of seeing what’s missing and putting it right.”