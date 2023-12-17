In 2023 Mercedes dedicated a good part of its season to correcting a conceptual error in its car. The W14 was in fact created higher than the 2022 single-seater to react to the mistake made the previous year, that of an excessively low car and sensitive to porpoising. The change in regulations, however, meant that Mercedes went to the opposite extreme, with a car that was too high compared to the competition and therefore lacking in aerodynamic downforce. Part of Brackley's technical department though had warned about the possible risks of the direction taken, as revealed by technical manager James Allison.

The debate

“The first year they had developed a car with lots of downforce close to the groundwhich we then discovered we couldn't exploit because we hadn't foreseen porpoising”, says James Allison in an interview with Racecar Engineering. In order not to incur rebounds again, the 2023 Mercedes was born taller than its progenitor, in a technical context which however had changed in the meantime. The new regulation in fact imposes a 15 mm rise in the bottom, accompanied by an enlargement of the minimum section of the diffuser to reduce the cars' sensitivity to porpoising.

In Brackley some are wondering whether the best approach for 2023 is not to raise the car, but to keep it low, taking advantage of the lower risk of porpoising and thus compensating for the increase in the fund imposed by the regulation. Allison remembers: “To help the cars bounce less, the regulations changed quite late. There was a great internal debate: take in those 15 mm, lower the car and make it work in a lower window because the risk of porpoising would have been lower; or do what we had done during the season, which was to continue looking for cargo higher up, where it was difficult to find it”.

Predicted risk

The differences of views within the team also emerge from statements of the time. In fact, in the winter between 2022 and 2023, then-technical director Mike Elliott he gives an interview in which he states that the new regulations would have helped those who would have turned low. Nonetheless, Mercedes presents itself at the start of the season with one of the tallest cars on the grid, only to then correct it with development and progressively lower it during the year.

Allison says: “The approach was to keep looking for cargo where it was difficult and, if we found that we had been too cautious, we would regret it. But if we were lucky and the others dropped 15mm without any proof that everything would be fine, they would bounce like crazy. We would have been the smart ones for taking the most cautious approach.” At Brackley there was therefore no certainty as to how much porpoising would be a factor in 2023 and therefore which of the two philosophies would be the winning one. Since the tests in Bahrain, however, the verdict of the stopwatch was immediately evident. “As it turned out, we were too conservative”concludes Allison.