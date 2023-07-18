From Monaco to Silverstone, in five races there are numerous cars that have shed their skin, some of which completely reversed the direction of development. The exception is Red Bull, with the RB19 which has in any case been provided with updates, although not of the same magnitude as its opponents. In Milton Keynes it is still discounted the disadvantage of the penalty to the hours in the wind tunnel and the CFD analyzes inflicted after the 2021 budget cap was exceeded. Added to this, however, is a single-seater that is far superior to the competition, allowing the team to save resources to invest them directly in the 2024 project.

Bellies and bottoms go hand in hand

Among the pursuers, several teams have presented their packs of updates as the introduction of a new avenue of development. Among all, the cases of Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Williams. In the second year of the ground effect technical regulations, the teams are still intent on studying the best concept, especially in terms of long-distance development potential. Hence the sudden changes of direction and substantial updates seen in the last few races. The new development directions have little to do with the shape of the sides, but more with the height from the ground at which you want the bottom to work in order to achieve the best compromise between performance in high and low speed corners.

Yet even in the case of the less glaring packages from Alpine, Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri and Aston Martin, each update of the bottom is accompanied by a new geometry of the sides. After the conflicting statements of last season, in 2023 the teams are gaining awareness of the mutual influence between the top and bottom aerodynamics of the single-seater. In particular, the beaten bellies of the Red Bull school are taking over thanks also to the growing effectiveness of the funds, which are making their potential increasingly evident. Below is a list of all the updates and adaptations brought by the teams up to the Silverstone round.

Red Bull

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing, beam wing.

Australia: front wing, aerodynamic rear air intake.

Baku: side radiator air intakes, side edge of the bottom, Venturi duct strips, rear wheel flaps.

You love me:/

Monk: rear wing.

Barcelona: background, diffuser.

Canada: front wing.

Austria: rear suspension element fairings,

Silverstone: front brake cooling ducts.

Ferrari

Bahrain: High Load Rear Wing.

Jeddah: front wing, bottom, beam-wing

Australia: /

Baku: low-load rear wing.

Miami: background, Venturi channels and diffuser.

Monk: rear wing.

Barcelona: bottom, sides and bonnet, rear wing.

Canada: /

Austria: front wing, Venturi duct strips, bottom, sides undercut, diffuser.

Silverstone: beam wing.

Mercedes

Bahrain: rear wing.

Jeddah: Venturi channel flaps, rear wing flaps.

Australia: /

Baku: rear wheel deflectors, front brake duct outlet section and suspension triangle fairing.

You love me: /

Monaco: repositioning of the front suspension upper triangle, sides, radiator vents, bonnet, bottom vertical strips, rear wing, rear wheel unit aerodynamics.

Barcelona: aerodynamics rear-view mirrors, diffuser outer bulkheads.

Canada: removal of lower wing mirror drifts.

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing.

Alpine

Bahrain: front wing.

Jeddah: beam wing.

Australia: flow diverters on the halo

Baku: low downforce rear wing.

Miami: Alternate body cooling pad configuration.

Baku: low-load bottom, rear wing and front wing flaps.

You love me: /

Monaco: front suspension elements fairing, bottom, sides, rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: /

Canada: rear wing, fairings, rear suspension elements.

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing.

McLaren

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: diffuser, rear wing.

Australia: narrow bonnet, test on Venturi channel flaps.

Baku: bottom, Venturi channels and diffuser, beam wing and low downforce rear wing.

You love me: /

Monaco: rear wheel unit aerodynamics, rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: front brake vents.

Canada: rear wing, beam-wing.

Austria: radiator vents, sides, bottom, cooling grilles, halo aerodynamics.

Silverstone: front wing, rear wheel unit aerodynamics, rear suspension element fairings.

Alfa Romeo

Bahrain: downwashed bodywork.

Jeddah: front wing flap, rear wing.

Australia: Front wing and nose, wing mirror supports.

Baku: rear wing, beam wing and low downforce front wing flaps.

Miami: beam wing configuration without flaps.

Monaco: bottom, bonnet, rear suspension fairings, rear brake air intakes, rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: /

Canada: /

Austria: /

Silverstone: underbody, Venturi channels grille, diffuser, rear suspension element fairings, rear brake cooling ducts.

Aston Martin

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: front wing flap, rear wing flap, beam wing.

Australia: /

Baku: low downforce rear wing.

Miami: Alternate body cooling pad configuration.

Monaco: front and rear suspension arm fairing, front wheel unit deflector, rear wing

Barcelona: front wing and nose, rear wing endplate, beam wing.

Canada: bottom, radiator vents, sides, bonnet

Austria: /

Silverstone: front wing, rear brake cooling ducts.

Haas

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: front wing flap, rear wing, beam-wing.

Australia: /

Baku: /

Miami: bottom.

Monk: front wing.

Barcelona: /

Canada: bottom, rear wing.

Austria: Pitot tube mount on nose.

Silverstone: beam wings, rear suspension element fairings, front brake cooling ducts.

Alpha Tauri

Bahrain: /

Jeddah: rear wing.

Australia: Venturi channel, Venturi strips, back, diffuser

Baku: beam wing, low downforce rear wing and front wing flap, low cooling bonnet, air intakes and rear wheel assembly appendages.

Miami: vortex generators on front wing endplate, rear-view mirror fairing.

Monaco: bottom and vertical Venturi grille, diffuser, side radiator vents, sides, rear wing

Barcelona: wing back

Canada: front wing flaps.

Austria: rear wing and beam wing.

Silverstone: bottom, venturi channel grille, diffuser, bonnet, rear wing, beam wing, rear suspension elements fairings.

Williams

Bahrain: rear wing (dual configuration), beam-wing.

Jeddah: Gurney front wing, bonnet, rear appendages, front brake duct outlet, beam-wing.

Australia: Medium-load front wing flap, rear wing endplate.

Baku: low-load beam wing (dual configuration), lower nose fairing.

You love me: /

Monk: rear wing, beam wing.

Barcelona: front wing, bonnet.

Canada: bottom, bonnet, sides, rear wheel unit aerodynamics, halo aerodynamics, rear suspension element fairings, rear-view mirror aerodynamics, rear wing endplate.

Austria: bottom, fairings, front suspension elements.

Silverstone: front wing, beam wing.