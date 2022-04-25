“The future of the partnership between Alfa Romeo and Sauber will be announced in July”. This was confirmed by the CEO of the Italian company Jean Philippe Imparato, present today in the Imola paddock together with the CEO of the Stellantis group, Carlos Tavares. “It will not be a complicated process – explained Imparato – there are two aspects that we will evaluate: results and economic return”.

The official announcement will arrive in two or three months, but the partnership is actually already underway, as confirmed by the growth of the interaction between Alfa Romeo and Sauber and the positive feedback that has arrived on both fronts cited by Imparato.

Indirect confirmation also came from the words of Tavares, who explained the vision of the collaboration that brought the Alfa Romeo name back to Formula 1, rejecting the accusation of not really being present in the Circus with its own program.

“There are those who criticized our choice – the CEO of Stellantis clarified – and I answer that there is not only one way to be in Formula 1. Owning a team is one way, but there are many others, and between these is the one we have chosen. If we are here on the track, if there is a team called Alfa Romeo that is ready to leave for a Grand Prix, I can say that it is working very well ”.