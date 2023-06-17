As has been known for some time, Alfa Romeo will conclude the partnership with Sauber at the end of this season. The collaboration (which began in 2018) came to an end after the sale of the Swiss team to Audi, which will officially enter the scene in 2026.

Alfa Romeo has been evaluating alternative initiatives for some time, and a study has been underway for many months to evaluate entry into the WEC thanks to a synergy with Peugeot with which it shares the Stellantis ‘roof’.

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8 by Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Nico Muller Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

However, it is not yet certain that the Italian company wants to say goodbye to Formula 1. In Monte Carlo there was a meeting between the CEO of Alfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, and Gunther Steiner to evaluate a potential partnership with the team Haas.

The situation is now in the hands of the Milanese manufacturer. Haas has clarified that it will not change its name (as happened in the case of Sauber) and that it already has a title-sponsor, the financial brokerage firm MoneyGram.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

If there is an agreement, it will take place on the basis of a traditional sponsorship contract, without involvement of any other type. A scenario that could be transitory for Alfa Romeo, since according to rumors collected over the Le Mans weekend, a possible WEC program would not start before 2026, leaving free a time window in which there are not many other alternatives for a presence in the world of international motorsport.