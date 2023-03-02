The paddock’s attention was drawn to Alfa Romeo because the C43 brought a rather showy modification for the debut of the season, which had not been seen during the Sakhir tests last week.

Mercedes W14: the “slide” on the sides of the body that serves to make the flow descend downwards Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Hinwil team, in fact, has taken up an idea that we have seen on the Mercedes W14 since the presentation at Silverstone: a carbon cover has appeared on the sides of the body which is shaped in such a way as to convey the flows that pass to the edges of the nose towards the bottom, creating a rather marked down wash effect.

The upper triangle of the push rod layout suspension already highlights this aerodynamic concept: the two arms have covers that are oriented downwards and the rear one is decisively pivoted lower than the front one, not only to optimize the anti-dive effect under braking.

The photograph of George Piola that we propose allows us to see another peculiarity: Alfa Romeo, just like the Ferrari SF-23, has also adopted a bulb that protrudes from the floor of the body, to lower the connection of the lower triangle and convey the flow where it is necessary after the FIA ​​has decided to raise the pavement of the fund by 15mm.

The C43 cared for by Jan Monchaux begins the 2023 world championship with the ambition to do better than the sixth position achieved in the Constructors’ championship with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou. The driver pair was rookie with the Swiss team, while this year will be able to make use of the year of experience gained.

Alfa Romeo C43: the background with the entrance to the Venturi channels Photo by: George Piola

Alfa Romeo in 2022 seemed to be a very solid machine from a mechanical point of view and showed obvious shortcomings in aerodynamic development, due to the inadequacy of the severely insufficient personnel: now that Hinwil’s ranks have been strengthened, the feeling is that pushing research in the wind tunnel, bearing in mind that Sauber has one of the most popular wind tunnels in Formula 1.