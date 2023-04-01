Few teams have introduced innovations in all three Grands Prix held so far. Alpine and Williams are joined by Alfa Romeo, probably the queen so far in the 2023 development not so much for the quantity of new parts, but for the extent of the changes made. In the second round in Saudi Arabia, in truth, adaptations had been introduced rather than updates, with the debut of the low-load package for the Jeddah track. However, two weeks earlier, at the inaugural race in Bahrain, an eye-catching carbon structure had appeared on the car around the attachments of the front suspension, with which to curve the flow downwards towards the recess under the sides and above all the Venturi channels. A month later, new updates made their debut in Australia on the C43, always concentrated on the front end.

New nose and front wing

Despite the logistical difficulties, Alfa Romeo brought a new front wing to the Australian Grand Prix. The introduction of modifications to such a component should always be carefully evaluated, since the wing sorts and structures the flows which then invest the entire car. In detail, on the C43 it was redesigned nose fairing, without involving the lower impact structure which would otherwise have required new crash tests to be passed. The nose now extends up to the main profile, whereas previously it stopped at the second flap. Alfa Romeo thus renounces part of the local load and the flow of air channeled under the body, however seeking a better compromise with the cleanliness and energy of the flows that run over the chassis. In addition to having been lengthened, the nose also appears more rounded.

Around the new nose, the technical department led by Jan Monchaux has the front wing was also redesigned. To be revised are above all the main profile and the one immediately above it. It is noticeable how in the Melbourne version the profiles are more regular, with fewer dips or sudden rises. The impression is that the team is looking for greater flow consistency, without abrupt changes in behavior at various speeds and heights from the ground. Finally, it should be noted that Alfa Romeo has reduced the rope of the car in the middle of the car rear view mirror holdersrefining the local flow.

Data collection goal

It was important for Alfa Romeo to introduce the changes before the break, at the cost of dealing with the costs and logistical difficulties associated with the trip to Australia. In this way, valuable data will now arrive at the headquarters on the components introduced and on the new behavior of the car, to be studied to improve the set-ups in view of the Baku Grand Prix. The Swiss team had made a great start to the World Championship, hitting the points zone in Bahrain, but the Jeddah race and the Melbourne qualifying sessions were short on satisfaction.