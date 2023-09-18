Alfa Romeo leaves Singapore with zero points in its pocket. The Asian track has exacerbated the problems of the C43, a single-seater which struggles to turn on the tires in the flying lap, on a track where qualifying is fundamental. The second of four development packages designed to stem what remains has arrived in Singapore a chronic problem with the car. The data collected is positive, but to express a judgment we will have to wait for the Suzuka race.

The Singapore package

The latest updates continue the work undertaken in Monza. In Italy, a new fairing for the attachment points of the front suspension arms to the chassis had debuted, in an attempt to find greater load to accelerate the warming of the tires. Decidedly the package seen in Singapore is more substantial. What has changed is a crucial component such as the bottom, now equipped with new strips at the entrance to the lateral Venturi channels, as well as with a new diffuser. From the outside there are no visible differences compared to the previous version, but often the devil is in the details, without considering that a large part of the bottom surface remains hidden from the observer.

The news, however, does not end here. New brake vents appear at the rear, serving a dual purpose. On the one hand we want to improve the management of external flows, in a delicate area of ​​the car being close to the beam-wing and diffuser. At the same time, however, the new cooling ducts help manage heat transfer between brakes and tires, for the benefit of temperature management. Alfa Romeo had already intervened with an update in the same area at the Monaco Grand Prix. From the outside, the new specification appears to be a simplification of the previous version.

Finally, the front wing is equipped with new adjustable flaps. Despite the less obvious differences compared to the old version, the new profiles offer the team a wider range of balance adjustments. In fact, given the increased load on the rear thanks to the new floor, a greater load on the front axle is also necessary. All this translates into greater energy transferred to the tires, accelerating their warming up.

The Singapore weekend

Despite the updates, Alfa Romeo suffered the usual problems in Asia. Singapore is a low speed track with low lateral loads, complicating warming up the tire in qualifying. Bringing it to temperature was made even more difficult by the pressures prescribed by Pirelli, more than 1 psi lower than the seasonal average. Both Bottas and Zhou thus found themselves with tires outside the operating window, being eliminated in Q1.

“Today rIt was all about getting the grip out of the tires and we weren’t able to do it already during the last free practice session”, Alessandro Alunni’s comment Well done to Saturday. “It seems that we were unable to follow the evolution of the track, which meant that we were not in the right window in qualifying.” At that point, with both riders forced to start from the back, the team opted for something different. With Zhou’s car it was decided to break through parc fermé, starting from the pit lane in order to explore different solutions with the set-up, which proved to be effective.

In the race, however, the neutralizations did not work in the team’s favor. The Safety Car came in too early for Bottas, who started on hard tyres. The subsequent Virtual Safety Car allowed the Finn to switch to medium and begin a rapid comeback, which however ended prematurely due to a technical retreat. Zhou, on the other hand, started on the soft, returned after two laps to switch to the hard, gaining ground thanks to the possibility of traveling in clean air. The Safety Car forced the Chinese to return early, finding himself having to complete 42 laps on medium tyres, making him easy prey for those with fresher or more durable tyres. The result is a zero in the box for Alfa Romeo.

Looking to the future

The team looks towards the next trip to Japan with eyes full of the desire for redemption. The track is highly demanding for the tyres, alleviating the problem of getting the compounds up to temperature for qualifying. The curves at Suzuka will also showcase the cars’ aerodynamic strengths and weaknesses, thus allowing the potential of the latest updates to be fully assessed, also enhanced by a better understanding of the set-ups thanks to the data collected in Singapore. However, the innovations from the last Grand Prix will not be the last of the year. Work is still underway in Hinwil a new nose and on a new bottomscheduled between Austin-Mexico City and the penultimate race in Las Vegas.