The C43, the Alfa Romeo single-seater that will take part in the 2023 Formula 1 world championship, was presented this morning at the Sauber Engineering headquarters.

The car, as always built by the engineers of Hinwil and branded by the Biscione brand, continues the tradition in the names already adopted in the past for the previous Swiss cars, and which will once again see the confirmed Valtteri Bottas and Guanyou Zhou at the wheel.

The C43 features an eye-catching red-black livery and the already announced new sponsor Stake, while the Ferrari power unit is kept in the rear thanks to the collaboration with the Maranello company that supplies it with the 1600cc V6 turbo hybrid, combined with recovery systems of energy, MGU-K and MGU-H.

The structure of the car is designed according to the new technical regulations introduced by F1 last year, with an evolution in lines and aerodynamics around the survival cell, the heart of the entire car and by far the most complicated structure for a modern F1 .

As the official note from the Alfa Romeo F1 Team explains, this is made up of a carbon composite structure and offers a top-level ratio between stiffness, weight and structural integrity. The safety cell houses the driver’s cockpit and is secured to the engine and gearbox by 6 fasteners of regulated size and coordinates.

The gearbox has 8 gears plus reverse, while the fuel used by the engines must be composed of at least 10% bioethanol, always thinking of an increase in sustainability.

The 18″ Pirelli tires are confirmed, but let’s see in detail all the technical characteristics of the Alfa Romeo C43 built by Sauber.

Technical specifications Security cell ARF1TS molded carbon fiber composite structure incorporating the ATL fuel tank Security facilities Anti-intrusion monocoque, shock-absorbing front, side and rear structures, main structure for protection in the event of a rollover (roll hoop), secondary structure (halo) Cockpit Custom carbon fiber composite seat, Sabelt 6-point seat belt Front suspension Carbon fiber double wishbone, pushrod activated internal torsion springs, rocker arms and Öhlins shock absorbers Rear suspension Carbon fiber double wishbone, pushrod activated internal torsion springs, rocker arms and Öhlins shock absorbers Braking system Brembo brake calipers, carbon discs and pads, rear brake control with brake by wire system Steering Power assisted rack and pinion, custom carbon fiber steering wheel Electronics FIA approved electronics, electrical system with FIA standard control unit power units Ferrari Turbo V6 hybrid Energy recovery Ferrari ERS hybrid energy recovery system via MGU unit Transmission Alfa Romeo in carbon fiber in Ferrari box with eight gears plus reverse Exchange Semi-automatic sequential Clutch Carbon You look for 18" BBS Erasers Pirelli

Dimensions Length >5,500mm Length 2,000mm Height 970mm Step ≤3,600mm Weight 798kg

Ferrari Power Units Configuration 90° V6 Displacement 1,600 cc bores 80mm Race 53mm valves 4 per cylinder Turbo Single Maximum fuel flow 100kg/h Injection Direct 500 bar