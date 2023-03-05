Alfa Romeo is considered a single-seater with refined solutions and has sparked expectations on the team of the “serpent”.

The C43 cared for by Jan Monchaux is expected to be an improvement on the sixth place finish in the Constructors’ championship obtained last year by the Hinwil-based team. The debut in qualifying in the Bahrain GP, ​​for now, has not given this impression with Valtteri Bottas, 13th, immediately ahead of Guanyu Zhou.

The Swiss single-seater was the eighth force, even if in a very competitive midfield with four teams enclosed in very few tenths. Perhaps the difference may have been made by the level of preparation (after just three days of pre-season tests) rather than the effective threshold of competitiveness.

Observing the C43 it emerges how the search for aerodynamic efficiency can collide with the battle for weight reduction. It must be recognized that Alfa Romeo already last year, at the debut of ground-effect single-seaters, was the only F1 capable of reaching the 798 kg limit, while the more famous cars (Red Bull and Mercedes were almost 20 kg more heavy than the minimum) exceeded.

Valtteri Bottas’ car, Alfa Romeo C43, in the pitlane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Sauber technicians were good at going under the minimum weight in order to be able to position ballast in the crucial points of the single-seater to seek the best balance, but they also allowed themselves the possibility of granting more than a few grams to the efficiency of the fluid dynamics inside of the bellies and more generally to the cooling system of the Ferrari 066/7 power unit.

Alfa Romeo, in fact, wore a beautiful black “slip”. Nothing sexy, mind you, but a second carbon skin that allows you to isolate the mechanical part from the flow trend, so that heat extraction can take place in the most functional way for aerodynamics. This is not an exclusive, because everyone is working in this direction, but the quality of the research can be appreciated.

Yesterday we posted an image of George Piola which showed the rear end of the C43… naked and we had highlighted the care that had been put into the packaging between the chassis and the power unit, noting that there was no space for a penny between one accessory and another and between pipes, ducts and cables.

We find the answer in this second image by Piola which shows the extreme cleanliness of the internal bodywork of the C43 which is a sort of second skin that dresses the mechanics: there is no longer a visible detail, a sign that the intention is to create an air channel as clean as possible to reduce the car’s forward resistance.

Alfa Romeo C43: the eye-catching carbon cover that appeared in Bahrain that allows the down-wash effect of the flows

If last year Alfa Romeo was appreciated for the mechanical qualities of the C42, this year there was an attempt to make a leap in aerodynamic conformation. We could observe another example in the front with the down-wash effect of the flows that was achieved by shaping the frame on the sides of the suspension arms with a carbon cover.

Alfa Romeo C43: the front suspension cover that is Mercedes-style Photo by: George Piola

In an area where there is high pressure we tried to make the air go down to energize the flow towards the bottom in search of a greater downforce. The idea was launched by Mercedes on last year’s W13 and Mike Elliott’s engineers developed it on this year’s Black Arrow. The same concept was interpreted in Hinwil, a sign that this is an interesting development area.