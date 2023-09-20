The weekend in Singapore did not bring great satisfaction to Alfa Romeo. Although the team was aware that the Asian track could have put the C43 in difficulty due to the numerous bumps in the asphalt, at the same time they did not hide the fact that the weekend proved to be more difficult than initially expected.

In fact, by analyzing the data at the end of free practice on Friday, the team realized that by maintaining the same mechanical settings in terms of rigidity and the same height from the ground, similar to those used in the simulator preparation phase, the car would not it would have passed FIA checks at the end of the race. The wear level of the skate under the bottom would probably have exceeded the allowed limit, which is why the engineers had to intervene on the set-up to avoid a possible disqualification.

However, the choice to raise the car to reduce the consumption of the elements in the lower part of the floor clearly impacted the performance of the single-seater, compromising the balance. “It’s disappointing, but at least we know why. We had to make some compromises on the set-up compared to Friday and we lost something in terms of performance. There is more potential to be unlocked in different types of tracks. We know that the new package works, but not necessarily on this type of track,” explained Valtteri Bottas at the end of qualifying, explaining why the C43 had shown less convincing performances on Saturday.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“We saw that with the set-up we had on Friday, with the ride height and the stiffness we had set the set-up to, we would probably be illegal at the end of the race. So we had to make compromises that cost us some downforce.”

“We already knew that we wouldn’t be able to extract the maximum potential on this type of track, but it was more difficult than we expected. Hopefully, based on what we know about Suzuka, how smooth the asphalt is, we can extract more. From the aerodynamic measurements on Friday and my feeling in the car, we saw that the new package still works”, added the Finn, who hopes that the smoother asphalt of Suzuka can help to lower the car again. Furthermore, in Japan the new surface should provide more significant benefits, because the technical innovations have been designed above all to improve performance in medium and high speed corners.

A problem that especially affected the deceleration phase, a bit like what happened, albeit in a different way, at Red Bull. The unevenness of the asphalt present in some braking areas, such as in turn 14, destabilized the car when braking, forcing the drivers to lock up on several occasions: “Throughout the weekend, particularly on my part, we had poor confidence when braking, particularly over bumps. It was so easy to lock up and in qualifying we couldn’t do a clean lap,” Zhou said.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Knowing the difficulties in terms of performance, the team tried something different on a strategic level, trying to focus on a possible introduction of the Safety Car at the right time. In fact, Bottas started the race directly on the hard tyre, while Zhou returned to the pits after just one lap, thus being able not only to escape the dual compound, but also to lap in clean air without traffic to go as long as possible. Unfortunately, the safety car entered a window that allowed those who had started on average to come back and use the harder compound for the second part of the race, definitively compromising the strategy of the Swiss team. Further complicating the situation was the precautionary retirement of Valtteri Bottas following the onset of overheating in his car, although he did not have an impact on the standings.

Nothing unexpected considering the performances shown on Saturday and the pre-race forecasts, but what left some more doubts concerns the simulations carried out before the weekend. In Singapore, Alfa Romeo had opted for a rather aggressive set-up, in contrast to the competition, which had instead chosen more conservative set-ups to avoid damaging the surface excessively on bumps. An aspect that the Hinwil team paid for negatively by being forced to raise the car between Friday and Saturday in order to fall within the parameters imposed by the Federation on pad wear.

The aspect to pay attention to is that these difficulties at a simulation level reflect those already encountered a few weeks ago in Monza. Even for the Italian weekend, the team presented itself with a rather aggressive set-up, with the idea that the asphalt was smoother than it actually was. On the contrary, once they arrived at the circuit the engineers realized that the track was bumpier than they had predicted in the pre-weekend simulations, which is why the two C43s showed bottoming as they repeatedly crawled on the asphalt.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43, during the Italian GP: problems in the pre-weekend simulations caused set-up problems on Saturday Photo by: Erik Junius

“We did a lot of correlation work on the simulator to improve this aspect, in order to be able to understand why there were problems in Monza. We got an idea, something related to the height and how it influenced the balance on bumps. The asphalt scans on the simulator are not always up to speed, they could be old, there could be new bumps that send you out of the window you thought”, explained the Finn regarding the difficulties encountered in Monza.

Over the course of the weekend, Alfa Romeo still managed to intervene by finding a sort of compromise, which then allowed Bottas to climb up the rankings in the race, recovering up to tenth place. The situation, however, proved to be much more complicated in Singapore, a track that presents greater difficulties in terms of mechanical and aerodynamic set-up.