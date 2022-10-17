Alfa Romeo has every intention of defending sixth place in the Constructors’ World Championship even if Aston Martin’s comeback must worry the team from Hinwil.

Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou in the last races of the season will have to bring the C42 back to the points area to consolidate a position in the team ranking that seemed to have been acquired.

The technical staff led by Jan Monchaux at Suzuka brought a new front wing that made its debut on the mostly wet track of the treacherous Japanese track: this is an interesting solution that, in addition to giving greater competitiveness to the car of the “Biscione” will be a bridgehead with next year’s car.

Alfa Romeo C42 detail of the front wing that debuted at Suzuka: note the raised side bulkhead Photo by: Adam Cooper

In the interview that Bottas had given exclusively to Motorspoet.com to our Roberto Chinchero, one of the difficulties of the structure directed by Fred Vasseur emerged clearly…

“One of the problems we encountered relates to the speed of production of various components: we are aware that we need more resources because we found ourselves having projects brought to the wind tunnel but not realized due to lack of personnel”.

“At the moment we are 500, but, to give an example, in Williams there are 750. So we know what we are missing, the team is growing, the budget for next year will not be a problem”.

Valtteri Bottas in Suzuka with flo viz paint on the new Alfa Romeo C42 front wing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The sharp photograph offered by the Finnish driver explains why solutions thought at the beginning of summer finally arrived by car in Suzuka, but offers a glimpse of a team that should be out of the hump and with the new front wing awaiting the start of a phase of ascent.

The data collected in Japan and the two weeks of time to analyze them allowed Sauber aerodynamics to evaluate the potential of the new solution which confirmed the validity of the updates useful to improve both the performance and the balance of the machine.

As we have said, it was not so much an adaptation of the car to the Japanese track, as an important upgrade necessary to close the 2022 season well, given that the team only picked up a small point with Guanyu Zhou at Monza.

The front wing has been completely revised in all its aspects, even if the visual impact was more the new side bulkhead and its connections to the last two flaps to have hit. In Hinwil, in fact, they have developed according to their own canons a concept that we have seen appearing on the Mercedes W13 in Miami, with the two final profiles much narrower precisely in the curvature of anchoring to the endplate to increase the out wash effect of the flows that are pushed. outside the front wheel.

And, precisely for this reason, the trailing edge of the vertical bulkhead, which was cut in the lower portion (blue arrow, below), was redesigned squared to better direct the passage of air and channel it according to the needs of the wind tunnel.

Alfa Romeo C42, comparison between the new left front wing and the old one

The changes also concern the design and the attachments of the last two profiles to the nose: the third element has a smaller chord, while in the adjustable one the fixing element between the two flaps has been moved. The feeling is that there has been a specific study to better exploit the aero elasticity of the front wing to the advantage of greater aerodynamic efficiency, without losing anything in terms of load in the low speed sections.

Austin, therefore, becomes an important test bench on Alfa Romeo’s ambitions and it is not excluded that some elements will still be seen to complete the package of updates that appeared at Suzuka.