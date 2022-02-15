Alfa Romeo surprise: the team from Hinwil made its C42 debut at Fiorano. Valtteri Bottas, wearing a black helmet, was commissioned to bring the “biscione” ground-effect single-seater to the track on the Ferrari private track, before it was sent to Barcelona for collective pre-season tests, taking up a tradition repeated several times in recent years by the Swiss team (on February 14 in both 2019 and 2020).

The F1 curated by Jan Monchaux was presented with a camouflage livery, since the official one will only be seen on February 27, the day of the presentation that will also follow the collective tests of Montmelò.

Wet Alfa Romeo, lucky Sauber? The team led by Fred Vasseur started the shakedown almost at noon with the asphalt of Fiorano still soaked from the rain and at certain times of the morning we also saw some snowflakes: the Finnish driver in the 100 km granted by the FIA ​​for the filming day only has to check that the assembly of the car with the power unit 066/7 has taken place regularly and that all on-board systems are working properly, so as not to encounter surprises during testing in Spain.

There is no expectation to find out what the performance of the car bequeathed by Luca Furbatto, the chief designer who left Sauber to go to Aston Martin, may be.

The C42 is the second F1 with the Ferrari Superfast engine to show up after the Haas, while the veils from the F1-75 will fall only on Thursday at 14:00.

