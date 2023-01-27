After the farewell of PKN Orlen in the direction of AlphaTauri, whose renewal negotiations had stalled in the last weeks of 2022, Andreas Seidl and Alessandro Alunni Bravi were not caught unprepared, quickly securing a new title partner for the new season.

Stake, one of the most important entertainment and lifestyle brands in the world, thus enters the portfolio of sponsors of the Sauber Group with a multi-year partnership – which will continue even after the farewell of Alfa Romeo at the end of 2023 – and will appear on the livery of the new car which will be presented on 7 February at 10:30.

This is Stake’s first sponsorship experience in the world of Formula 1, but he has already had the opportunity to collaborate with the likes of Canadian superstar Drake, Everton Football Club, and Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero. An important blow for the Swiss team, which thus also ensures a significant economic income in an era governed by the budget cap.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Chief Executive Officer of the Sauber Group and Team Representative, welcomed the new title partner: “We welcome Stake as the team’s new co-title partner in what represents the start of a new era for both. Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in interest in recent years and the arrival of brands such as Stake is representative of the huge exposure our sport can offer. We are thrilled to be joining such a portfolio of sports brands and entertainment and we look forward to what Stake has in store for our fans.”

After the departure of Orlen, who has been the team’s sponsor since the 2020 season, Stake arrives at Alfa Romeo as the new title partner Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bijan Tehrani, co-founder of Stake, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to join a legendary F1 team who share our same ambitions for growth and success. Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will broaden our opportunities for fan engagement through the integration of the brand. We are fully committed to enhancing race weekends by creating unique experiences for all fans of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake team, growing public engagement in the digital arena.”