By Carlo Platella

In 2022 Alfa Romeo was the only team to be in line with the minimum weight and with excellent porpoising control already at the beginning of the year, scoring 55 points valid for sixth place in the constructors' standings. This technical advantage ends in 2023, outlining a decidedly more difficult campaign which ended in ninth place in the world championship with 16 points to his credit. The C43 has one of its strong points is the race pacebut not always exploitable due to subpar performances in qualifying, indicative of the project's weaknesses.

The C43

In 2022 Alfa Romeo had accumulated a good part of its points in the first half of the championship, taking advantage the weight advantage over the competition which in some cases reached 10 kg, as well as the ability to immediately keep porpoising under control. The car's mechanical advantage may have kept its aerodynamic deficiencies hidden from the eyes of the public, but not from those of the team. Alfa Romeo is aware of having to act in view of 2023 to keep up with its rivals, who in the meantime, by making their cars lighter, have been able to find new performance with ease.

The 2022 Alfa had good mechanical grip at low mileages, suffering instead in fast corners and on straights, where several km/h were missing. The C42 also suffered from some problems in the cooling of the power unit, affecting the size, shape and cleanliness of the bonnet. However, the layout of the radiators and electronics limited the team in its development possibilities. The 2023 car becomes the opportunity to implement the long-awaited changes, concentrated above all in the rear area.

The then technical director Monchaux explained during the presentation of the C43: “We brought some changes to the rear axle, which led us to a new layout of the cooling system, which in turn changed the bodywork compared to last year. It's not a revolution, it's similar to what we already saw on the grid last year, but it wasn't possible to implement it without a change in architecture.” At the beginning of the year in Hinwil there was confidence that, thanks to the renewed bodywork, the new management of the flow between the rear wheels will allow further potential to be unlocked, taking care of aerodynamic weaknesses in high-speed corners.

Development at the beginning of the season

The start of the championship is a harsh realization of reality for Alfa Romeo, realizing that it has some ground to make up to consistently fight for the points zone. If during the birth of the C43 attention was mainly focused on the rear axle, the updates at the start of the season instead they mainly concern the front. A new fairing arrives in Bahrain for the suspension attachment points on the sides of the nose, useful for conveying the flows downwards towards the bottom. In Melbourne, however, a new front wing debuts, revised both in the main profile and in the nose, which now extends to the last element.

Initially expected in Imola, they arrive in Monaco updates to the bodywork and bottom. In particular, the rear and lower part of the bellies is widened, reviewing the flows channeled in the gearbox area between those coming from the upper and lower part of the sides. Two months later, a completely new bottom revised along its entire length made its debut at Silverstone, from the flow conveyors at the entrance to the Venturi channels up to the diffuser. The updates aim above all to improve performance in medium-high speed corners, an area where it is possible to make a difference with current Formula 1 cars. In Hungary the drivers say they are satisfied with the behavior in the fastest bends, but, despite the development, the problem of slowness on the straights persists.

A tire problem

Even before the potential of the C43, the biggest obstacle for Alfa Romeo is the difficulty in expressing it. The one in Hinwil is a nice car on the tyres, an aspect that translates into low degradation and a consistent race pace. The other side of the coin, however, is the slowness in heating the tire and sending it into the correct temperature window, especially in qualifying when there is only one preparation lap available. The problem manifests itself above all on low energy circuits, therefore with high top speeds and low aerodynamic load, where the car and track configurations tend to generate even less heat in the tyre.

Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi explains: “We are unable to generate temperature on the surface of the tire in the single lap. The problem is more acute on high-efficiency tracks, where there are long straights, fast corners, little grip and low temperatures. In these conditions we are unable to extract the grip from the rubber in the first lap.” The C43 is unable to fully exploit the grip of the tyres, leaving between a tenth and a tenth and a half on the road, details which however can make the difference between Q1 and Q2. If we add to this the recurrence of the same problem at the start, after the first laps Alfa Romeo often finds itself at the back, hindered by traffic and unable to make the most of its pace: “In the race we perform better in terms of pace, but starting from the back we are unable to express it”.

Development to the last

Despite the critical situation, Alfa Romeo is not throwing in the towel and rather than diverting all resources to the 2024 project, continues the development of the C43 to collect precious data in view of the next season. Adds Alumni Bravi: “If we don't understand the problems with the car and solve them, we will carry them with us on the new car too. There are areas of the car that you need to understand and know how to solve. Then certain concepts can also be transferred to a car with a different aerodynamic philosophy.”

A new floor makes its debut in Singapore, also modified by the flow conveyors in the Venturi channels up to the rear diffuser. In Austin we are witnessing instead an important philosophical evolution. For the first time, the external edge of the floor presents the rise seen on other cars, which by intensifying the lateral extraction of flows from the Venturi channel helps both to generate local aerodynamic load and to seal the rear portion of the floor. Development continues until the final race in Abu Dhabi, where a new front wing already aimed at 2024 is tested.

Reinforcements arriving

The technical and sporting narrative of the Swiss team cannot transcend the organizational one. In 2023 Sauber continues its strengthening work in anticipation of Audi's entry in 2026, with the aim of increasing from 500 to 900 employees, not counting the engine department in Germany. Furthermore, iimportant infrastructure investments. The wind tunnel does not require any particular modernization, remaining a point of reference for the FIA ​​which, in fact, uses it for the homologation of the Hypercars of the Endurance World Championship. The interventions will instead focus on other aspects, such as the dynamic benches, the design and production departments, with the aim of relying less and less on external suppliers. As Alunni Bravi recalls, “under a cost cap regime, efficiency in cost management equals performance”.

In the coming years Sauber will find itself competing in an environment in which all teams aim to equip themselves to make up for the gap with the top teams. In 2023 alone, Aston Martin began to reap the first benefits of recent investments, McLaren inaugurated the new wind tunnel, while AlphaTauri also accelerated its expansion. From a technical level the game shifts to an economic and entrepreneurial level, a scenario in which the results of the races on the track will be a direct consequence of those behind the scenes.