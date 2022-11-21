The Sauber-managed stable claimed the coveted sixth position in the standings, albeit level on points with Aston Martin, thanks to Valtteri Bottas’ fifth-place finish in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix beating every placing by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

Having struggled in terms of pace against Aston Martin in the closing race in Abu Dhabi and with a precarious four-point lead, Alfa chose to sacrifice their results to annoy the British squad and maintain their grip on sixth place, which worth an estimated $10-12 million in prize money.

Although Stroll stopped first of the four drivers, Alfa then used Guanyu Zhou to unseat Vettel, while Valtteri Bottas went even further on the hard tire to stay ahead of Stroll before the Canadian’s second stop.

Bottas explained after the race that his long “defensive” stint on the more resistant rubber was used to “play with the green cars” and block their comeback aspirations.

“I think that ultimately we didn’t have much pace today, but my strategy was also very defensive, so I tried to do my best towards the end of my first stint, and when the green cars passed we wanted to play with them Bottas said.

“In the end we were very close in the championship, but I’m happy we hit the target. The strategy was to wait for Aston to stop and pass, and then make life difficult for them.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Zhou explained that the team’s stops have been timed to give McLaren and Alpine a clearer stop window to ensure they can stay ahead of the Aston Martins.

Once Vettel pitted and started to move up the pack, the Chinese rookie put up a strenuous defense to hamper Vettel’s rebound in his final F1 race.

This contributed to Vettel, despite his efforts to pass Daniel Ricciardo for ninth, unable to finish higher than tenth.

“I mean, throughout the race the situation was quite clear: if we can’t beat them on track, then we sacrifice positions to have the McLarens and Alpines ahead of them,” Zhou revealed to Motorsport.com. on team strategy.

“It was like that today. I stopped earlier, when the tire was still fresh, but then we risked being undermined by Sebastian and Lance, so we tried to hold them back as much as possible to leave a freer window for the others.”

“I think it was very important to be able to achieve this goal. We gave our all today, and I’m very happy for the team.”

“Considering the position we were in in qualifying, Valtteri had to try something extremely risky, a gambling strategy, while for my part I was just trying to stay there and see if we could make a difference.”

“After the first lap, we’ve always maintained a very similar position and this is the best we could do.”

“It was a very close race in the end, level on points, but I knew that every little margin could make the difference. It’s really important for the team for next year.”