Alfa Romeo Racing will show up at Spa-Francorchamps, home of the last Formula 1 round before the summer break, with a special livery to celebrate its partnership with Kick, the streaming giant.

The C43s of Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou will be presented in Belgium with the livery which, for the most part, will be the same as that used up to now, but there will be several fluorescent green accents which will give a very bright touch to the cars built in Hinwil.

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

The fluorescent green will find its place not only on the name of the sponsor – present on the nose, on the vertical bulkheads of the front wing, on the tips and on the main plane of the rear wing, but also on the main profile of the front wing, on the mirrors and on the drawings made on the metal wheel covers.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, team principal of Alfa Romeo Racing, said: “KICK has revolutionized its market sector since its inception and the livery it created for us for Spa fits into this philosophy: it’s different, it’s surprising, it’s something designed to be different and create attention.”

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“Their focus on the creators, exemplified very clearly on the livery of the car, is not dissimilar to how we operate as a team: our strength, and the strength of the platform, is as great as that of those who contribute to it – in our case, our team members trackside and at home.”

“KICK have redefined streaming in their world and are bringing their innovation to our esports team too, with an ambitious schedule for this year’s F1 Esports Pro Championship – we are delighted to celebrate their work with an equally disruptive livery this weekend.”

Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

These are the words of Akhil Sarin, Director of Acquisition, Kick.com: “In just seven months, Kick.com has 14 million registered users and has generated $15 million for its creators, becoming one of the fastest growing social platforms, in terms of acquisitions. We couldn’t be more proud to have KICK inspiring the livery for the next GP weekend at Spa”.

“At KICK, we put our creators first by highlighting the names of our ambassadors on the halo of our F1 car. We pride ourselves on bringing fairness and style to the live-streaming game. Our division of the 95-5 business for our creators is what allows KICK to excel over its competitors, as evidenced in the livery. The KICK-inspired livery is striking in its elegant simplicity.”

“We dedicate the special livery of KICK Streaming to our community, which in many ways and in its own way has contributed to the success of KICK. They are the next generation entertainers.”

