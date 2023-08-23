Alfa Romeo will not show up at Zandvoort with major technical innovations, which should instead arrive for the Monza appointment and, later, around the Japanese Grand Prix. However, on the occasion of the Dutch appointment, the Hinwil team will present itself with a celebratory livery created in collaboration with the artist Boogie.

A partnership already announced even before the start of the world championship and which led to the creation of an “art car”, presented before the start of the season in the setting of Waldhaus Flims, in the Swiss Alps, in the days preceding the launch of the C43. The artist used his spray cans on the bodywork of one of the team’s cars for a lettering motif that recalls the team name, its main partners and the names of the team’s drivers. According to the team, the multitude of letters are a nod to all employees on the team, well-rounded individuals who come together to create something that is more than the sum of all the parts.

The show car with the celebratory livery was then displayed at a series of public events, most recently at an art exhibition at the Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich, an opportunity to invite the local community to see the car before its release. appearance in Zandvoort. Indeed, the car will be exhibited in the Fan Zone of the Dutch GP, where it will be accessible to all fans.

The show car presented before the start of the world championship

Alongside this initiative, Alfa Romeo will also follow other promotional activities, with the artist who will paint a rare Ferrari Trento official F1 celebratory. These items, as well as a commemorative suit designed by Puma and a replica helmet with the BOOGIE motif produced by Stilo, will be auctioned by F1 Authentics in support of Save the Children, which the team has supported for several years now. As previously announced, the show car will also be auctioned to support the organization’s activities in support of children around the world.

Furthermore, while the hand-painted show car with spray cans will clearly not participate in the Dutch Grand Prix, the C43s driven by Valtteri and Zhou Guanyu will sport a livery tribute to the Art Car, with a pattern that will also be reflected on the garage interior. as well as on the suits of the two pilots.

“The Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Car project has been an incredible journey, which deserves proper celebration. This project has brought Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake closer to the fans at every stage of its development. It has been an exciting and innovative journey that the team was proud to undertake, together with trusted partners and a very inspirational artist”, explained Alessandro Alunni Bravi, representative of the team.