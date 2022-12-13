Frederic Vasseur leaves Alfa Romeo F1. The official announcement came this morning from the Swiss team, confirming our anticipation and the rumors that began to leak at the beginning of autumn according to which the 54-year-old French manager was already heading towards Maranello.

The team principal of the Hinwil-based team, as well as managing director of Sauber Motorsport, will leave the company in January, after six seasons at the helm of the team. “The announcement marks the latest chapter in a journey of personal and professional growth for both the team and the man – reads the team release – a journey that culminated with the conquest of sixth place in the 2022 Constructors’ standings, i.e. his best result achieved by the team in the last ten years”.

Frederic Vasseur, Alfa Romeo Racing Team Principal Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“As I prepare to conclude my adventure in Alfa Romeo F1 – said Vasseur – I can look back on these six years with affection. I owe a debt of gratitude to every single employee of the team, as they are the ones who have allowed the team to climb back up the ladder.”

“I am proud of the work we have all done together, as a team and as a company, and even more of the solid foundations we have laid for the future. But what I am most proud of are the people who made all this possible, great professionals who over time have also become friends. I have learned a lot during my time as CEO and Team Principal, and I believe that every day has somehow prepared me for what is to come”.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Frederic has guaranteed our team six years of inspiring leadership and hard work – commented the chairman of the Sauber board of directors, Finn Rausing – helping us rebuild our company and our team”.

“He has been able to encourage each of us to give our best, and the increasingly positive results we have obtained testify to the quality of his contribution. He was the first to believe in our project, and leaves the team in a much stronger and healthier position than to when he took the helm of the team six years ago. We believe the team is set for a bright future, and that’s all that could be asked of Frederic.”

The announcement of the Alfa Romeo F1 went beyond confirming the end of the working relationship with Vasseur, taking stock of his six years at the helm of the team. “This is a moment that marks the end of an era – he underlines – a moment in which to highlight the changes that have taken place under Vasseur’s leadership. Fred’s appointment in 2017 was one of the first acts of the new team shareholder (Finn Rausing).”

“Early in his tenure Fred found a team stuck at the back of the grid and without the ability to attract talent, but through relentless work and shrewd management, things have improved. Points finishes have become a goal regular, partners have started appearing on the once empty bodies of the single-seaters, and the number of employees has started to increase.

Frederic Vasseur leaves a team supported by new partners, a growing workforce and with a bright future as a work team that will soon be able to count on a new partner. A friend, a mentor, a boss capable of getting the most out of his duties leaves us, and as we prepare to enter a new chapter in the history of our team, we will miss the smiles and jokes that have always accompanied him in our Hinwil headquarters. Thanks and good luck Fred, we’ll be rooting for you wherever you go.”