Alfa Romeo, like almost all the teams, is ready to show off a package of important innovations at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola, home of the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

During the first 5 rounds of the season, the team managed by Alessandro Alunni Bravi collected 6 points: 4 at their debut in Bahrain with Valtteri Bottas and 2 in Australia with Guan Yu Zhou. A meager booty, but it’s not surprising if you think about how compact the center group is.

Behind the top teams, the teams have very similar performances and, depending on the tracks and the innovations introduced during the season, the values ​​on the track change from track to track. What seems to be constant is the difficulty Alfa Romeo drivers have in managing the pace of the race.

The Swiss single-seaters perform well in qualifying, but the race pace is less competitive and has often caused them to slip out of the Top 10. This situation also occurred in Miami, a grand prix held 2 weeks ago in Florida. That’s why Alfa is betting hard on the new package which – weather permitting – will make its debut this weekend at Imola.

“For some reason, on a single lap with the Soft tyre, we’re strong. But then we couldn’t do much more in terms of race pace. In Miami, the start was good and we found ourselves in a good position. I tried to keep the Top 10 , but unfortunately I think the result reflects the true rhythm of our car”.

“We definitely need updates and we have them at Imola. So let’s hope they can help us improve and, therefore, have more chances to fight for the Top 10”.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We have quite a few new things at Imola. So we can’t wait to try them. We need them, so we’ll see how we can go on the Imola track.”

Xevi Pujolar, Alfa Romeo’s track engineering manager, admitted that the Hinwil car doesn’t have a single weak point: it will have to improve on all fronts.

“We have to improve everywhere, in all areas. We are pushing hard in all areas. Not only with the car, but also with the team operations, the drivers. We have a package of new things for Imola and we hope this will help us The problem is that I’m sure all the teams have an update package for Imola, so we’ll have to see.”

Since the beginning of the year, the center of the standings has included several teams in a few tenths. Sometimes, indeed often, it’s a matter of cents. That’s why a particularly focused update is enough to be able to gain different positions.

“The middle group is very small and there are some teams that struggle more. But it doesn’t take much and you’re back in the game. So for us, in terms of performance, we’re not yet where we would like to be and we’re pushing in all areas , because we are all very close. And when you go from one track to another there is always a reason why you can find yourself in the lower parts of the standings,” concluded Pujolar.