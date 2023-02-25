Alfa Romeo showed a promising C43, albeit struggling with reliability issues. Valtteri Bottas had to interrupt the GP simulation due to a problem that forced him to park his car apparently due to a gearbox failure.

A plumbing problem that he experienced in the same spot last year would be repeated. The team mechanics stood in front of the car so as not to show the spot where their colleagues were working, before blocking off the vision inside the garage with screens, a sign that there has been a breakdown.

Members of the Alfa Romeo team cover the C43 after Bottas’ gearbox knockout Photo by: Uncredited

Jan Monchaux’s car also had to stop yesterday after Guanyu Zhou had set the best time of the day on the Pirelli C4 tyres, a sign that reliability is not yet a target achieved after the positive indications of the first day.

Alfa Romeo C43: here is the push rod rear suspension and the open rear axle with sandwich radiators Photo by: George Piola

The C43 does not adopt the Ferrari transmission: the Swiss team has built its own gearbox because it has chosen a push rod rear suspension layout which is different from that of Maranello which has remained faithful to the pull rod, being able to have a very clean rear end with kinematics placed at the top to prevent them from interfering with the Venturi channels on the bottom.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 with the Haas-style engine hood Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The C43 is in full evolution compared to the single-seater that was presented in Zurich: the engine bonnet at the rear is very tapered and takes up a concept that has already been seen on the Haas VF-23: the vertical drift, in fact, is separated from the rest of the bonnet because a heat extraction slit has been opened, while the gills open in the middle of the bazooka have been choked.

Alfa Romeo C43: There is the double splitter in the tea-tray which has been instrumented Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo is carrying out a series of experiments: the double splitter has appeared in the lower part of the chassis under the driver’s legs and the Hinwil technicians have instrumented the tea-tray with sensors to check what is the possible increase in load that the flap generates.