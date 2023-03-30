Alfa Romeo changes… its face. The Hinwil-based team brought the first package of novelties to Melbourne for the third race of the F1 season: in fact, a new nose and a revised and corrected front wing will make their appearance on the C43.

The technicians directed by Jan Monchaux have significantly lengthened the nose: until now it rested on the second element of the four flaps, while now it extends up to the tip of the spoon of the main profile, changing the concept chosen up to now which was in line with the choices of Red Bull and Ferrari and which, instead, is oriented in the direction taken, for example, by Aston Martin and Mercedes.

The new front wing of the Alfa Romeo C43 with the longer nose Photo by: George Piola

The tip of the muzzle is now less squared and more rounded and even the small air intake that was rectangular has taken on the shape of the Alfa Romeo shield.

The front wing is also totally new: the spoon in the center is less pronounced, as well as the leading edge of the main profile has become straight, without the small curvature that existed near the side bulkhead, just as also happens for the second flat element at the beginning and which then shows more and more curved lines with a wavy trend.

Alfa Romeo C43 – this is what the short nose looked like, stopping at the second element of the front wing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The mobile flap has a longer string to adapt the solution to the track: Melbourne, in fact, requires a medium-high load. The side flap has kept the slots which favor the out-wash effect which was introduced by the team in the modern conception Swiss.

The attempt is to increase aerodynamic efficiency since the C43 does not excel in top speeds…