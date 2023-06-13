During this weekend, Formula 1 will be back in action for the Canadian Grand Prix, one of the almost “classic” events of the season. For Alfa Romeo, which has often focused on more tortuous tracks to score points, it will be an opportunity to try to aim for the top ten and redeem a start to the season that didn’t offer great opportunities, especially with such a fierce midfield.

The start of the 2023 season of the Hinwil team did not meet the expectations that the team had on the eve of the championship, having focused on a change of philosophy which, from their point of view, would have guaranteed significant advantages by correcting the weak points of the single-seater 2022. The Swiss team is currently in eighth place in the constructors’ championship, on equal points with Haas, with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou in the top ten only in the first round in Bahrain and in the last one in Spain.

However, the Canadian Grand Prix will also have a special meaning, especially for a brand that has a deep connection to racing. Running is finding the limit, it is going beyond the limits of the possible. It’s what gets us up in the morning, it’s what fuels every thought for so many riders and enthusiasts.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Racing has been ingrained in the spirit of Alfa Romeo since the very beginning of its history in 1910. The marque’s cars have always embodied the spirit of noble Italian sportiness, both on the track and on the road: a spirit which has led to accolades , trophies, records and a certain sporting attitude even off the track. No symbol represents Alfa Romeo’s sporting heritage better than the Quadrifoglio, the four-leaf clover that still stands out on the brand’s best-performing cars today.

A symbol born 100 years ago, during the 1923 Targa Florio, when the driver Ugo Sivocci painted the lucky charm on his car for the first time, later winning the event. Since that day, the lucky clover has been synonymous with Alfa Romeo racing cars and is still present on the C43 today.

To celebrate this milestone and to pay homage to the century of history that the Quadrifoglio represents, in Montreal the Alfa Romeo F1 cars will show off a special edition of the logo, framed in a golden triangle on the bonnet. A small gesture to pay homage to the history, heritage and passion that symbol embodies.