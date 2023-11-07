A great wasted opportunity. Alfa Romeo returns home from America with a double retirement at the Brazilian Grand Prix, in a race that had all the characteristics of being the perfect stage for a points finish and relaunching itself in the fight for eighth place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

The worst scenario, for the Hinwil team, occurred precisely at the Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with Alfa Romeo remaining second to last at 16 points, just 4 ahead of Haas F1 which slipped to the rear.

At the end of the race, Xevi Pujolar, head of Alfa Romeo track engineering, explained what were the main reasons for the double retirement of Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou, although he was unable to go into detail because, at the time of the interview, the team had not yet opened the cars.

“We had a double retirement. We are checking because we had problems with the cooling system. We don’t know the details yet but they are two different problems that forced the two cars to retire, not the same one.”

“This is what we know at the moment, but we need further investigation and we were very unlucky, because in the sprint race it was very difficult to make progress. In the long race, with all the accidents that occurred, there was still the potential to fight at least towards the bottom of the Top 10”.

Photo by: Alfa Romeo Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

“We had both cars close to the points and we had the potential to fight. The AlphaTauri are still stronger than us, but at least we could fight with Ocon and Sargeant, so I think the potential was there. but if we don’t finish the race we can’t do it “.

The impression is that, with the temperatures varying during the race weekend – the temperature difference was very large between Friday and Sunday – the team had made an error of judgment linked to the cooling of the power unit. Pujolar, however, avoided this option.

“We didn’t make a mistake in choosing the cooling. Also because the climatic conditions changed and we were able to adapt from session to session. So we didn’t remain stuck with the configuration used on Friday”.

“The problem is that something went wrong in the system and we need to understand the reason. But before the two problems that forced us to retire we didn’t have any problems with pace or anything like that on the temperature front.”