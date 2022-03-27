Valtteri Bottas keeps intact his streak of 103 consecutive qualifying sessions in which he enters the final phase, Q3, on the day in which Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes, is eliminated not for a technical problem in Q1. It hadn’t happened since 2009. Bottas’ move to Alfa Romeo is currently allowing the Finn to experience qualifying Saturdays as a protagonist, even better than those of the seven-time world champion, even the George Russell with the other W13 concluded in front. to the Scandinavian driver.

Now Bottas’ goal is not to replicate Sakhir’s horror start so as not to be forced to another comeback race on a track where the race will be a roulette wheel. “Excellent performance – Bottas’ comment – we have leveled up during the Qualifying session after session and we have conquered a satisfactory position on the starting grid. We weren’t so sure if this type of circuit matched well with our car, so this result is a positive sign. Now we need a good start, we have worked a lot on it these days. Behind the fight between Ferrari and Red Bull we can easily enter tooalso because in a race that promises to be full of twists and turns, numerous opportunities could open up to exploit ”.

Thirteenth position for Guan Yu Zhou, who will be promoted to the sixth row due to Daniel Ricciardo’s penalty (three positions for hindering Esteban Ocon). The Chinese rookie is satisfied with his performance on a track on which he tried to keep away from the walls and trouble: “I am very satisfied because I am racing with a conservative approach – the rookie analysis – the red flag in Q2 compromised my strategy a bit and I was unable to realize the opportunity to enter Q3. What matters, however, is that Latifi and Schumacher are well after the accidents they have had ”.